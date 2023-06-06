Revealed: The hottest barbecues and outdoor grills of the season 

What's hot, and what’s not on this year’s barbecue scene? Let’s look at some popular choices for feasting in the garden, or basting on the balcony this summer.
The latest models offer multiple cooking methods and with low carbon emissions at the point of use, this compact versatility really does taste of the future. The Ninja Woodfire 2,400W offers not just a hot grill plate for searing meat and vegetables, but the additional talents of air-frying and smoking using the clean, convenience of wood pellets for sides and gourmet wood-preserved and flavoured foods.
The large 28cm x 37cm grill plate fits eight burgers, 16 sausages, two racks of ribs or a 2kg pork shoulder, with the air frying basket holding up to 1kg of wings or 1.5kg of hand-cut wedges. From €360 from multiple suppliers
Foreman grills come in a range of models, indoor or out (most can be used for both settings). Some include a very handy grip, that releases with a squeeze to take the grill plates directly to the dishwasher or sink (check the model type) and the new Immersia line can be flung straight into the dishwasher. My choice is the indoor/outdoor grill on a stand which is highly affordable and perfect to serve small urban yards or even balconies.
Charcoal (lump-wood) egg-shaped grills have a cult following. With their eye-catching enamelled bodies and ease of use, the kamado-style BBQ is based on an ancient Japanese outdoor cooking stove.
I would suggest examining something like the Oscar Camado ceramic grills (currently on offer at Co-Op SuperStore outlets), a Buffalo, or a Kamado Joe. Take in the build quality, features and performance of these €650-plus grandees (45cm) then take bargain egg grills through the rattle test.
For something truly architectural, enjoy stunning styling with a 2m high proper Mediterranean Buschbeck BBQ from €645 for their Toscana — not bad for a hot spot to loll around by all year, as it functions both as an outdoor fireplace as well as a formal, towering cook spot.
Three names dominate the quality BBQs again this summer in gas, charcoal and even electric, Weber, Char-broil, and of course, Outback.
Yes, you’ll pay as much as 50% more for a quality frame, and burners you can rely on, but properly cared for, well-branded BBQs will take you through a decade or more, while others just atrophy in grease, smile at the joints, rust and fall apart (hopefully not in a fiery smash while in service!). My choice for a tough, well-designed entry-level, but serious BBQ to last more than two-three seasons is the Char-Broil Performance 220-S 2.