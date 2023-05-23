Home Q&A: How to choose a 'beginner' barbecue grill

The size and style of barbecue you will need depends on how often you will use it and how many you will be cooking for.
Home Q&A: How to choose a 'beginner' barbecue grill
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 13:47
Kya deLongchamps

What size and style of barbecue should I buy for my very first grill?

ANSWER

This will depend on a couple of factors. How often will you use the barbecue, and when you do, how often is that likely to be entertaining a wider array of friends and family than your immediate household? 

If you are generally cooking for the family, then choose a BBQ based on that number, as you can easily transfer some of the preparation of a larger lunch or supper to your kitchen cooker, leaving say steaks to entertain the crowd outdoors. 

If you will need to set up your BBQ every time due to space constraints, vouch for a portable model you can put away easily between al-fresco events. What we want to avoid is having to batch cook with boring repetition. 

This takes you away from your guests, and it can prove exhausting when you’re red-faced and hungry too. Up to four people will need around 1800 square centimetres of grill room (just multiply the width and depth for a rough idea). 

For six, take that number to around 2000 square centimetres, and for eight go up to 2500 square centimetres to handle a basic meat and vegetable outing using gas. 

If you’re not familiar with using charcoal or wood pellets (the most expensive choice in BBQs at the moment), a larger electric grill or the push-button ignition system of a good gas model together with “flavour bars” to increase that melting, outdoorsy flavour, will be indistinguishable from solid fuels to all but the fussiest dinner. Just give them a second beer and ignore the jibes.

Read More

Home Q&A: How do I apply for the electric vehicle charger grant?

More in this section

Kerry snappers who turned their focus from weddings to walls  Kerry snappers who turned their focus from weddings to walls 
Grey corner lounge standing in white living room interior with two modern art paintings on the shelf, fireplace and tulips on sm When downsizing or 'rightsizing' our home can supersize our life
DIY and repair tricks that make your home feel good as new  S DIY and repair tricks that make your home feel good as new 
#Home - Improvementsbarbecue
<p>Peter Dowdall: 'RHS Chelsea Flower Show is changing things from the ground up'. Picture: John Allen</p>

S Peter Dowdall: No fake grass and an end to peat as sustainability moves front and centre at Chelsea

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd