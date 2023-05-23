Home Q&A: How to choose a 'beginner' barbecue grill

What size and style of barbecue should I buy for my very first grill?

ANSWER

This will depend on a couple of factors. How often will you use the barbecue, and when you do, how often is that likely to be entertaining a wider array of friends and family than your immediate household?

If you are generally cooking for the family, then choose a BBQ based on that number, as you can easily transfer some of the preparation of a larger lunch or supper to your kitchen cooker, leaving say steaks to entertain the crowd outdoors.

If you will need to set up your BBQ every time due to space constraints, vouch for a portable model you can put away easily between al-fresco events. What we want to avoid is having to batch cook with boring repetition.

This takes you away from your guests, and it can prove exhausting when you’re red-faced and hungry too. Up to four people will need around 1800 square centimetres of grill room (just multiply the width and depth for a rough idea).

For six, take that number to around 2000 square centimetres, and for eight go up to 2500 square centimetres to handle a basic meat and vegetable outing using gas.

If you’re not familiar with using charcoal or wood pellets (the most expensive choice in BBQs at the moment), a larger electric grill or the push-button ignition system of a good gas model together with “flavour bars” to increase that melting, outdoorsy flavour, will be indistinguishable from solid fuels to all but the fussiest dinner. Just give them a second beer and ignore the jibes.