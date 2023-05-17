Home Q&A: How do I apply for the SEAI EV charger grant?

How do I apply for the SEAI EV Charger Grant?

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

ANSWER

The SEAI Electric Vehicle Charger grant is applied to the Meter Point Reference Number (MPRN) of your home, which you can find on any of your electricity bills.

You cannot simply upgrade an existing charger or refresh previous cabling to your new (extant) home and put out your hand.

If a previous owner installed a charger utilising grant aid, even if they take the charger with them, your new house will not be eligible, and you must buy another charger if you want one.

Otherwise, follow the SEAI grant process to the letter and don’t install or pay out any monies before the SEAI “Letter of Offer”.

You have six months from the date on this Letter of Offer (which will be emailed to you), to complete your installation and return your Payment Request Form to the SEAI with all associated evidence completed.

This includes the Cert 3, the Test Record, a photo of the installation and an invoice from the electrician (your SEAI-registered installer should have a process to gather this package of documents for you).

You then mail it to the SEAI. The grant is retroactive, so you will pay the supplier/installer for the full amount up-front (with the exception of a one-stop-shop retrofit project). With new self-builds, a charging point is obligatory since November 2022 but you can use your SEAI grant to buy and install the charger itself.