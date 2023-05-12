How to keep your home secure while you're away on holiday 

In Ireland, almost one-in-four summertime break-ins involve entry through an unsecured access point. A third of uninvited Irish guests will use a window without sufficient locks or limiters. Downstairs windows on the side or back of the home without external lighting are favourites.
To lock doors and windows on the house and outbuildings we need the best and most secure cylinder and frame locks possible. Gardaí maintain that side-doors and back-doors, again, are more vulnerable to attack.
Retro-fitting locks and devices to PVC or composite doors or windows can invalidate warranties — check with your locksmith or supplier (newer doors and windows come with reinforced frames and multi-point locks as standard).
Burglar alarms that include sensors, motion detectors, voice activation, sirens, CCTV, and subscription-based monitoring are a serious turn-off to a criminal.
Every thief is different, but most have a rational modus operandi scoping a target. They can watch the house, while parked or passing, and determine with reasonable accuracy if you are away. A quiet, dark house with no cars or visitors 24/7 will ring a villain’s opportunistic bell. As will letters wagging in the box or heaped up behind a glass porch door. What would you think?
Motion-sensitive reactive sensors outdoors can turn all the lights on indoors and out (code and schedule your bulbs with the Hue Bridge from €59).