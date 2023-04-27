RTÉ’s Super Garden judges 'want to feel immersed in nature'

The 14th season of Super Garden follows five budding garden designers as they compete in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, to create a winning outdoor space, and get the opportunity to showcase their design at Ireland’s premier garden show, Bord Bia Bloom.
In terms of what she always looks for in a garden, both as a judge and designer herself, it’s a “pleasant space” that makes you “feel that you are immersed in nature”.
“We’re very naturalistic, introducing plants that sit comfortably in an Irish landscape. We also have an undulated garden, the majority of my neighbours have the same undulation, and their first attempt is to flatten it and to make it terraced, [but] in my childhood I loved rolling down the hills of a green space, so my husband and I are delighted that we kept that natural undulation of the ground intact,” she says.
“Reduce the amount of manicured lawns you may have, that leaves more room for wild native flowers, and don’t be so worked up if you see a volunteer little native plant coming in, don’t be too quick to call it a weed. Let them have a space in the garden and observe how the bees and the butterflies and the birds come in,” she says.
She adds that taking a lighter-handed approach to shrubs and bushes not only helps wildlife but can cut down on hours spent trimming.
- Super Garden returns to RTÉ One at 7pm on Thursday, April 27