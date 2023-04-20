Landscape designer's secrets to creating your dream garden 

- Curraghbeg Nursery & Tea Rooms, Ovens P31EP48, is open seven days a week. To learn more about Dominick Cullinane’s design work visit dcgardendesigns.ie
These are all straightforward issues that can be addressed with a little planning and the right advice, but which could have expensive and irritating consequences over time if you don’t get them right, according to Cork landscape architect Dominick Cullianane:
- Not getting (soil) levels correct causes drainage problems
- Incorrect laying of paving slabs causing growth between slabs and multiple slabs coming loose over time
- Choosing the wrong plants for the size of your garden
- Not testing your soil to make sure you are planting the correct varieties: Acid soil suits Japanese maples, rhododendrons and azaleas
- Alkaline soil suits most others. Both PHs can be changed by adding lime to acid soil and sequestered iron to alkaline soil
- Getting proportions wrong. Planting in inappropriate places
- Not giving enough thought to the original scheme and your lifestyle to accommodate the family’s needs
- Incorrect lighting
- Carrying out a partial garden build but not planning it properly to allow the second or third phase to be completed