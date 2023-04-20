Landscape designer's secrets to creating your dream garden 

Building or extending demands dynamic, heavy groundwork. This is a combination of earth moving, access and sub-structure installations — levelling, footings, fencing, paving, joining up to utilities, and in some cases setting up an Earth-friendly waste-water treatment plant.

The end game for the exhausted homeowner is a well-considered, functional, beautiful and highly personal outdoor room to be enjoyed throughout the seasons for years on end.

Dominick Cullinane grew up in an 18th-century, three-quarter-acre, walled garden in the Powdermills in Ballincollig.

Landscape architect Domnick Cullinane.

Having studied Garden Design and Horticulture at Pershore College of Horticulture & Design, he went on to become one of Ireland’s most respected designers and has brought hundreds of gardens to life over a 40-year career.

With a passion to rival a fresh-faced graduate, he has a tight schedule between on-site work with his crew, while darting home to tend to the seasonal demands of thousands of shrubs, trees, herbaceous perennials and grasses at Curraghbeg Nursery & Tea Rooms in Ovens.

An ambitious program at Curraghbeg includes a Hobbit House, a magical Willow Tunnel, and the construction of The Wisteria Walk, winding up a precipitous hillside marked by ledges sparkling with spring-fed water features.

Curraghbeg Nursery: Dominick furnishes gardens with Mediterranean planting.

We begged a sit-down at the Curraghbeg’s delightful tea rooms, to learn more about the symbiotic process between a landscape designer and the client — unearthing a dream garden from the muck of a building site.

At what point should we involve a landscape architect when building a house? “Each client’s story in unique to them,” Dominick advises. “My own preference is to wait until the builder is completely finished, before starting the design process. You can carry out the consultation and design at any time. That said, you can waste a lot more time designing a garden before the house is built to find the house in a different position than was originally intended. Some of the difficulties encountered by the builder meant say — altering things drastically, for example having to move the bio-cycle unit elsewhere on site due to percolation issues, thereby rendering the original planting scheme and overall plan null and void.

“Most builders don’t want outside interference. They want to be left alone to get on with their job. What can be useful for future planning of the garden is where and how much topsoil will be needed for the eventual plan.

Also, it’s good to know where all of the services are — drains, stormwater, sewer mains, water soakaways etc. If there are extensive pathways and paved areas in the original design (generally speaking) the builder will want to do these as they are within his remit and can be very profitable.

I like to carry out my own paving, as our standards, in my opinion, would be of a better quality.”

How can you best protect your garden from the builders and their heavy machinery? Dominick is clear here. If the builder has to access an area, they are in most cases going to access an area.

“You can’t protect much from annihilation. I would box off valuable trees and shrubs with plywood, but if the builder feels they are in his way, then he will remove them.

Landscape designer Dominick Cullinane in his design studio at Curraghbeg Nursery and Tea Rooms.

"If the season is correct, lifting the valuable plants and storing them off-site is your best option."

In terms of keeping the follow-up gardening work going, Dominick warns against multiple daily unnecessary interruptions for the team and sub-contracted trades.

Micromanaging any skilled professional and unduly critiquing small detail is a short path to disaster. “It can really slow down the build and spoil focus and relationships on site. Personalities are so vital. You should trust your landscaper and their team.”

And the architect? As a specialist designer and plantsman, Dominick is subcontracted by architects regularly but argues that they often regard themselves by default as garden designers. “Too-many-cooks-syndrome comes into play. My opinion is to keep the two commissions politely separate where possible.”

What are the sort of questions that start the design conversation? Dominick describes the assembling of a mood board in cooperation with his client leading to CAD drawings and even 3D walk-throughs that can spiral down from the sky to a ramble through an established garden. He’s currently working with a highly talented young Ukrainian designer Mia, who arrived in Ireland with her rucksack in March 2022.

There are several drafting meetings in the case of a larger project, together with further sit-downs to renegotiate following changes to the contract and plans.

“Being flexible and open is a wonderful thing. What we hope for is measurable progress in a reasonable time. Make a comprehensive list. That’s your first homework. An aspiration list, the basics, and the site map. Ask yourself, what is the lifestyle of your family? What is the scale of your ambition with this project? What is your budget? Above all — we work to a budget. How much involvement do you want with the planning and implementation of the garden? What features do you want to incorporate?

“Figure out the priorities and what you would like to have, and trim from there. If you want stone, we would send you to O’Connell Stone, Begley’s Forge, who does all our paving materials, to see what you like. You then download links and imagery, favourite plants, and bring it all to the table.”

What about future-proofing against invasive future work? Dominick encourages clients to get power cabling in, even where it’s not yet needed. “We work out a lighting and power point plan at the initial stages of the project and bury armoured cables to facilitate lighting and any other electrical requirements —a double socket or two in an outdoor BBQ area or for a water feature. The cables we have run can then be commissioned as the work proceeds (with a RECI electrician) or can be left until they are needed. This saves a lot of time and later expenses. The initial design and implementation are crucial — but a waste of time and money unless a good maintenance programme is implemented.”

With the nursery billowing in 50,000 plants, I asked Dominick if bleak, hard landscaping is just rudely taking over in urban and rural gardens.

“Hardscaping doesn’t work without the soft and vice versa”, Dominick argues. “I try and go towards the soft and back to nature, creating curves wherever I can. This of course drives the stonemasons and pavers mad, but at the end of the day produces a much softer landscape. It involves a lot of cutting of paving and stone but produces something special.”

Landscaping has as much impact outdoors as professional interior design and architecture does indoors. “I have learned over time, to work closely with the client if they are passionate about creating something unique for them, to suit their lifestyle. In Monkstown, we are creating a Gaudi-style garden with lots of curvatures in all aspects of the design with Greek Columns to support climbing plants. Water features in all shapes and forms are my favourite to play around with.”

Do new technologies provide new issues? Clearly, a line of massive specimen trees may block a PV array in the future, but what about the exterior housing of heat pumps (ASHP) for example? “Creative solutions to all aspects of garden design are always interesting. It’s the challenge good designers thrive on. Integrating new heat pump units carry the same problem as hiding 4 plastic bins. Because of the draught of ASHP units, I would not recommend planting near them. A well-built timber fence can enhance the garden and hide the eyesore.

“If budgets are tight, willow or bamboo screening can clad a frame to hide them. These are easily got in most good garden centres like Atkins Garden World or B&Q. If space allows — columnar planting schemes would be the preferred option to screen ground-mounted solar panels, heat pumps, compost areas and bins.”

Any final tip? “Wind,” Dominick says firmly. “It’s is a big challenge in Ireland, and tailoring something in screening and plants can create a calm, beautiful, micro-environment. My creative solution is to erect windbreak screens and then clad them simply with a trellis built from 2 x 1 timbers or come up with interesting wooden patterns to clad the screening and then plant up with Italian jasmine or alternative climbing plants with scents such as honeysuckle and roses.”

Curraghbeg Nursery & Tea Rooms, Ovens P31EP48, is open seven days a week. To learn more about Dominick Cullinane’s design work visit dcgardendesigns.ie

Common landscaping mistakes to avoid

These are all straightforward issues that can be addressed with a little planning and the right advice, but which could have expensive and irritating consequences over time if you don’t get them right, according to Cork landscape architect Dominick Cullianane: