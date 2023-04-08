From 'overgrown site' to Home of the Year: Winners share design secrets 

You're sipping a coffee on the patio of the dream house you’ve built yourself, in the middle of a forest, with views of the sea.
They created their home on the site of an 18th-century mill. “It had been left overgrown for around 30 years in parts,” adds Rob.
Rob project-managed the build himself and he and Janice devised the interiors look.
They engaged award-winning architect Siobhan McGarry of 2020 Architects to design their home, while Kevin McRandall, a local man, was the foreman.
Project-managing your own build is “definitely not for the fainthearted”, Rob adds, but the resulting residence on the north Antrim coast far exceeded their expectations, he said, and was well worth it.
Ballygally village “really is the gateway to the north Antrim coast, the Glens of Antrim”, Rob adds. As we talk over the phone, he describes the scene: “We’re here looking over to Scotland and Mull of Kintyre.”
“And obviously covid hit in March [of that year]. The build took me 15 months even with the pandemic,” he says.
But what Rob, head of Expleo NI, describes as “agile” ways of working did the trick. “I come from a background in IT and entrepreneurialism, and I would have different management and leadership skills, but I’ve never built a house before.”
Family pooch Daisy, seven, liked to keep an eye on proceedings also: "During the build we nicknamed her Scaffold Dog as she used to climb the scaffold planks and would sit watching everyone," adds Rob.
The look is continuing to evolve in tandem with the family’s interests — for instance, all family members are keen oarspeople, and members of the local Castle Rowing Club. “We’d been on the search for lamps, and the last lamps we saw were while we were taking part in the all-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, in Wexford, with the club,” says Rob.
“We bought them and put them into someone’s van to make sure we brought them back home — that’s the nature of how we shop! We wait till we see what we like.”
Travels in Australia, as well as Africa, the US and India, inform their design style.
“I had been following Conor Scullion, a master stonemason, on Instagram. Stonemasons are as rare as hen’s teeth and I was lucky enough that he had a gap in his diary, and I was able to book him.”
What impressed the Home of the Year judges, architects Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone and interior designer Sara Cosgrove, was how the single-storey, low-impact home blends into its surroundings.
“We consider ourselves hugely lucky; we’re both from working-class backgrounds. We’ve both worked hard in our careers to be in a position where we could build something like this.”
Architect Amanda Bone referred to the residence as a retreat and the owners agree. “We can sit outside, have a coffee and look out to sea. Janice does yoga, or we can use the rowing machine,” says Rob. “It can be blowing a gale in Ballygally and it can be cold — but we can be sitting there and getting sunburnt!
