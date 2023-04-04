RTÉ Home of the Year: Inside the forest house that won top prize

Rob and Janice McConnell's architectural new build, steeped in woodland, with sea views and a river running through the garden, was a popular choice as Home of the Year 2023.

It made for a satisfying end to the viewers' voyage to see the owners of the forest haven in County Antrim take home the overall prize in the RTÉ One finale on Tuesday night. After all, we've tracked the judging trio of Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove on their eight-week odyssey across Ireland as they've stepped beyond 200 front doors.

It was the coastal site that was a lure for the McConnells who went on to build their eco-friendly retreat there.

“We always knew our house was special for us, but for other people, like the guys here, to say that they agree is really humbling, it’s amazing,” said Janice as she and Rob were crowned winners of RTÉ’s 'Home of the Year' 2023.

They were all the more thrilled, adds Rob "in light of the magnitude of this year’s competition": "Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined ourselves anywhere near this position before we embarked on our build journey almost six years ago," he said.

"We love the show and the diversity of homes that it celebrates across Ireland. People are amazingly creative, and 'Home of the Year' allows us all to see what’s out there and what people are capable of. Whether it’s a new build, an extension or even a renovation, a home is a home, big or small, it’s how you and your family feel in it that matters most.”

Architect Hugh Wallace described the result as “elegant”, while interior designer Sara Cosgrove added: “You felt that the homeowners had created their dream home.”

Janice, who works in retail, and Rob, who works in technology, share their living space with their teenage son and daughter.

Keen that their modern build fit in with its surroundings, they decided to build a single-storey dwelling and to use as many natural materials as possible. It was important to the McConnells that the home was renewable and that they made the most of their location by maximising the relationship between the interior and exterior of the property.

They succeeded on every level.

Sara said: “The winner is truly outstanding and deserving from a design, functionality and sustainability point of view.”

Architect Amanda Bone, who gave it a score of a perfect 10 when it featured in the penultimate episode of the series said it was “modern but it felt like it had been there forever”.

“This home is all about capturing and reinforcing the spirit of the place, its setting, its connection with the landscape, this home lifts you up, it makes you feel good, it’s magical.”

Rob and Janice McConnell.

She added: “What makes a house special is the emotions it evokes when you step inside the front door, it transports you to elsewhere. It really is amazing,” she added.

The other six finalists were Ciara McMahon and Richie Hannify’s modern mid-century home in Dublin; Cliona and Derek Hosty’s 1930s semi-detached home in South Dublin; Peter and Eileen McGuigan’s Edwardian home in Belfast; Jacqui and Rob Naughton’s renovated village home in Mayo; Sara and Neil Austin’s Victorian home in Co Down; and Catrinel and Stefan Cadare’s Victorian house in Kilkenny.

Of those, the runners-up were the reimagined 1930s home in south Co Dublin and the maximalist house in Co Down.

The corridor space in Rob and Janice McConnell's home.

All three judges were impressed by every finalist, added Hugh Wallace. "After visiting 200 amazing homes over the last nine years of 'Home of the Year', I'm blown away by this year's seven finalists. They should be so proud of their wonderful homes. Roll on series 10 in 2024!”

And, the participants enjoyed the snoop around other people's spaces as much as the judges (the official ones, and those of us on our sofas).

Neil and Sara Austin. Picture: Joe McCallion

As Neil Austin, owner of the Victorian house in Co Down, said: “We’re just really looking forward to meeting the other people ['Home of the Year' finalists]. We’re quite nosy as well. We were those guys that would be peering into other people’s windows to try and work out what their houses were like so for that reason alone, we’re delighted to see other people’s houses.”