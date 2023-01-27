Quick, easy and inexpensive ways to transform your interiors

Now the Christmas tree is loitering somewhere in the throes of decomposition, empty wine bottles are recycled and the hoover is thoroughly clogged with pine needles, let’s have a look around the room and see if anything can be done to improve it with minimal effort and instant interiors gratification.

I have to admit I love the bare post-decoration state of the place, but I’m also itching to switch things up as we inch closer to the end of a joyless January and on to lightsome, spring days.

As I can only muster enthusiasm for quick fixes, I’ve started by toddling around the house gathering up scented candles that are almost spent and burning them through; cleaning the containers, keeping the nicer ones, recycling the branded ones, and feeling virtuous.

Nollaig by Somas Studio has been my winner this chilly season, smelling like a walk in the woods rather than a reminder of Christmas when it’s 11 months away. But already I’m investigating fresh springtime fragrances; you know those zingy lemon and lime scents with floral accents.

Shopping suggestions: Neroli & Bay Leaf small candle in a jar (€4) by Helen James at Dunnes Stores; Linen candle by FieldDay for whiffs of washing drying on the line (€20.95) at Meadows & Byrne; Celtic Candle’s Ginger & Champagne Pop (€26) at Kilkenny.

A few new scented candles or diffusers can bring a sense of spring into the home after the more heady, sultry winter aromas (Neroli & Bay Leaf from the Considered range at Dunnes Stores, €4).

For slightly more effort, but still an easy project, Phoebe Holland, owner of Rugs.ie, tells me if you're looking to transform a space, buying a new rug can change the entire look and feel of a room.

“Make sure you choose something that adds texture and interest,” she says. “If you already have a rug you can use, try moving pieces from one room to another to see if they can inject new life into your interior. Then simply add accessories you have to hand that accentuate the tones you love most.”

Shopping suggestions: The floral Gosford rug by Laura Ashley (€739 for 140cm x 200cm) from Rugs.ie; Ikea’s Bronden Multi-colour (€349 for 170cm x 240cm); Antique Hadshlu red rug from Harvey Norman (€425 140cm x200cm).

The floral Gosford rug by Laura Ashley adds a pop of colour and pattern to refresh a neutral decorating scheme (from Rugs.ie, €739 for 140cm x 200cm).

Now that mirrors have graduated beyond being simply looking glasses, Laura O’Keeffe from the EZ Living Interiors creative team, describes them as “one of the most approachable and versatile accessories you can introduce to your design scheme. Mirrors create an illusion of depth and spaciousness,” she says. “Placing a mirror opposite a window will reflect natural light into your home, while creating harmony between the outdoors and the indoors.”

Shopping suggestions: EZ Living Interiors large brass framed round Lily mirror (€249, 80cm); Marstal black round mirror from JYSK (€45, 50cm).

Mirrors can be multi-functional as decorative pieces, looking glasses and to reflect light (Lily brass round, €249 at EZ Living Interiors).

If the idea of repainting a room seems like too much trouble, at least until you can throw open windows to dry it, Ireland’s DIY and crafting queen and Instagram influencer, Catherine Carton has a suggestion.

"Cleaning and painting skirting boards, architraves and doors can make a massive difference and make the room feel bigger, brighter and more spacious,” she says. “Coloured trim has become popular over the past few years, with people experimenting and painting their wood trim in the same shades as their walls. While it's not the sexiest of jobs in the home, it makes a huge difference and doesn't break the bank.”

Try painting doors, skirtings and architraves the same colour as the walls for an on-trend transformation of a room (Selvedge by Farrow & Ball €69 for 2.5l).

If that’s too much of a commitment but you’re not objecting to a spot of painting, for a faster job perk up your art, photos and graphic prints that are in mismatched frames and not quite making the wall statement you’d like.

“One quick fix for a rainy January day would be to paint your photo frames,” says Fleetwood Paints colour consultant and interior designer Sinead Cassidy.

“I often have clients looking to do a gallery wall. They may have various professional photographs that are not always a standard size and the frames are looking a little tired. It is even better if the frames are different sizes and thickness for an interesting display while the one colour provides the uniformity.”

A quick lick of the same paint colour to mis-matched picture frames makes for a cohesive wall feature (poster prints from Abstracthouse.com, from €10).

Shopping suggestions: Parisian Ink matt from Fleetwood Popular Colours Collection (€56 for 2.5 litres); Blacksmith matt from Acres Hall (€58 for 2.5 litres); Vulcan by Little Greene (€35 per litre).

One other thing: You know those gift cards you got for Christmas? Before they get mislaid, go and make a few purchases without bruising your own wallet. With some sales still on, they’ll stretch further.