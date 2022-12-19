Home interiors trends for 2023: Here's what you need to know

Interiors trending for 2023 delivers some chewy old chestnuts and some pointy new angles. The sages have massaged the same clutch of stylistic ideas into slightly different confections with a new background colour thrown up the walls.
These include the return of the all-white kitchen (hurrah), what’s termed “New Gothic” (sophisticated steam punk meets rough-luxe), the return of the brown room from the 1970s (please, God — no) and fainting “Scandinavian Pastels” (pretty but nothing new here).
Trending is largely a marketing ploy launched from the top down. The interiors industries depend on moving new season furniture, accessories, paper and paint.
It’s old meets and marries new, and an anecdote to the add-water-and-stir of dragging home all newly minted, similarly inclined, safe furnishings and accessories. 1950s to 1980s inspirations have flooded the market in new furniture and accessorising.
The outline of the chair might carry bandy-legged Queen Anne lines rooted in the 18th century, but you can apply as dazzling a contemporary fabric or eye-watering shades as you like.
Leafing through the hanging rugs on display in any furniture outlet or dedicated specialist rug showroom, you will find faded, broken up patterns in faux antique rugs. Some are the texture of canvas (we used to flip over old rugs because we liked the rough backside better), others have a synthetic velvet pile, and some have a deeper indulgent real wool or cotton and tribal underpinning.
Go for a painted, panelled kitchen over glossy units. Embrace the return in 2023 of handles, knobs and other touches of nostalgic hardware and surfacing — taps, wood counters, Shaker peg-rails and rectangular ceramic sinks — a major shift coming this spring. Hint at craftsmanship wherever possible. If you fancy a cosy dash of applied colour in painted cabinets, sunset colours — yellow, coral, and terracotta are all on the rise.