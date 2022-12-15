How to keep your cool and get a good deal in the January sales

Event shopping does everything to bring us to an emotional pitch. Countdowns, dawn opening, specials, baffling slashed percentages to an RRP, the threatening FOMO undertone of “while stocks last!” It’s triggering. Even after the financial rodeo of Christmas, we're winging out debit and credit cards like happy gunslingers at the sales.

CAGE YOUR INNER CHIMP

Still tipsy with yuletide fizz, when we react to something we see at the sales that we had no plan to buy, or something we know, deep down is wildly out of our budget, we may be operating on animal instincts. Competing shoppers become loathsome enemies.

The fuse on the Looney-Tunes bomb is sparkling. The list evaporates, and the heart-beat thunders in our ears. Seizing the 55” OLED TV screen in our arms, we decide in that nanosecond, “I’m worth it”.

The group Chimp Management (chimpmanagement.com) offers guidance on a model that balances the cool, calm “computer” part of the mind, the highly personal “human” part of the mind, and the raving, perpetually over-excited "chimp".

According to Chimp Management: “The Chimp is a primitive system in the brain which you do not control. It can think for itself and works with drives and instincts for surviving in the jungle. The Chimp is emotionally driven, impulsive, and quick to react.”

Sound familiar?

If you don’t determine your target items before leaving home or turning on the PC, the adrenaline-drunk Chimp Brain can run amok in a hysteric fight or flight mode. He wants his bananas now and he does not budget. According to Professor Steven Peters, in his fascinating book The Chimp Paradox, the wise Computer Brain is four times faster than the Chimp Brain, and the more reflective human mind can grip an idea 20 times faster. Spare ten minutes, have a cup of tea, phone a friend, breathe deeply, and talk those wild, unplanned higher purchases through.

Your 'chimp brain' as described by neuroscientists, is emotionally driven, impulsive, and quick to react, not the mindful state you want to be in on a crowded shop floor. Picture: iStock

CREDIT CARDS

Used strategically, credit cards can spread the cost of purchases over time. They are a vital financial tool for nurturing a visible credit history for future lenders, up to and including details for a mortgage application. Paying by card also adds an additional element of consumer protection, as if things go wrong, the card company take on the liability in just the same way as the retailer. We can put just part of the cost on the card and enjoy these same protections. Just be aware of the other potential power of that slip of plastic between your fingers.

The percentage charges, defaults and fees on credit accounts not paid off at the end of the month, can be crippling within a very short time leading to debt and hardship. 0% finance offered on an item on the shop floor or online for furniture and pricey accessorising can be dicey. This does not include any excess on the personal credit or debit card if we don’t pay it all off. Ensure you know the credit limit and % APR on the product you use. Plan to pay credit off in full and on time. A fabulous induction hob might be just what you think you need right now, but cycling into endless, minimum repayments in the New Year to cover it is a terrible start for 2023.

PLOTTING AND PLANNING

If you’re out and about online or on the street carry a small home portfolio if you intend to bring interiors elements from bedding to small appliances. Relevant spatial measurements tapped into the notes of your phone could be as detailed as an area of counter for a food processor, or the outline of your favourite serving dish when choosing a microwave. For major buys, only go to the shop or online retail setting to buy something you already know pretty much everything about, be it a sofa or a cross-trainer. This early research is crucial to seizing a genuine bargain.

With appliances and electronics, the changes between one year’s model and the following one can be negligible. Examine the fine details of any visual changes or improvements to performance, pouring over real user reviews, not just the manufacturer’s brochure to judge that item’s merits. It’s easy to confuse one model of thing with another if you get in a hurry, jot down the long-form model number. Superficial styling changes do not improve performance, but for example - the latest fridges offer super-cold zoning throughout the cabinet, not just inside the drawers.

FIND THE REAL DEAL

Exercise equipment, appliances, bedding, technology and furniture are among the top buys in the December/January sales. Retailers are under severe pressure to clear stock for the New Year, especially in these key high turn-over sectors with mark-downs to shift product.

The European Consumer Centre, remind us that “a huge discount on a poor value product” is not a good deal. Drill down on quality. Every outlet is different, but price-cuts are generally staged over the sales. In some cases, you may get a better deal after the first day rather than when the doors burst inward on December 26. If you have planned carefully, and you know who stocks the item you want at the price are happy to pay, arrive early. A handy hack is to bookmark the web pages showing your target buy at that retailer and giving price updates as the sales progress.

If, once through the doors, you are confronted with alternatives in type or brand, ensure you are comparing like-with-like. If it’s a terrestrial buy, deploy the power of your phone to swipe the QR code on the product to find out the finer detail. Energy use for example can vary wildly – interpret the latest EU Energy labels from A to G, as the ratings have changed to reflect better kWh performance in fridges, freezers, washers, dryers and more.

SWEETER STILL

Sweetening the deal can make all the difference. An online seller might offer free delivery for example, or the chance to bundle something genuinely useful with something else for a % discount. Extended warranties may nudge you on.

Never be afraid to bring up a better deal at a competing retailer online or off (have proof of some kind). Independent retailers will value your ongoing custom. Small businesses do not enjoy the same buying powers as multi-national retailers. Still, they are often far more personable, with superb follow-up service.

EXCHANGES AND REFUNDS

Your consumer rights when purchasing remain intact for sales items, and you can find out everything you need to know about buying just about anything at the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website, ccpc.ie. However, the individual retail policy has some flexibility.

The Consumer Association of Ireland (CAI) explains: “Many retailers offer exchanges or refunds once you have a receipt, and they are returned within a certain amount of time and in a saleable condition with all the original labels, tags and packaging. However, this is shop policy and represents a gesture of goodwill — not a legal requirement.

"The shop’s policy may be to issue such refunds in the form of a credit note or a gift voucher. Shops are within their rights to change their returns policy during sales periods.” See thecai.ie.

That’s right, the policy you are used to with this individual retailer can be entirely different during the sales period. Assume nothing — ask and look for posted T&Cs in-store or online. You don’t necessarily need a till receipt to return something if you can prove the purchase in some other way — for instnace, a record on your credit card outgoings. Simply plunking down the box with the outlet’s price labelling? Demanding already exhausted staff comply with a return outside their policies in January — it’s not really a fair deal, is it?