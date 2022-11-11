Home: Our guide to choosing an energy-efficient tumble dryer

Reviewing tumble dryers just five years ago, heat pump dryers (HP) were bracketed as executive-level luxury. They carried a high price tag and an excruciatingly long pay-back period — somewhere in the area of 11 years if you vouched for an early €1,200 German model.
Well, with an increasing choice of impressive budget models, and the escalation of electricity prices, a 9kg heat pump dryer for under €650 could now pay for itself in six years, running at around 40% of the power required for an equivalent vented dryer in the €300 range.
With a front-mounted tank inside the port hole or in a drawer base, most HP dryers have a generous door together with standard sensor technology, timing choices and programmes. They run relatively cool, so are superb for protecting delicate garments even on a long cycle. HPs do not do well in out-buildings with temperatures of 10C or less. Better machines will be protected against mould and bacteria.
At cheap to moderate prices, vented dryers can be the most expensive machines to run of all varieties of these machines. They are falling out of favour with less choices in most brands. “C” energy-efficiency ratings are commonplace, and with power prices in ascent the difference between an “B” and “C” rating can spin up €150 in extra annual running costs in a busy household.
They can stop the run when the garments are dry or slightly damp, not baked. Duvets and pillows are the only items that need to be arid dry coming out of the machine. Even the cheapest machine will include the settings cottons, synthetics and delicates, but without sensors you really need to get to know your dryer and to anticipate when the load is probably dry enough to wear, air or iron.
If you don’t have a vented position within reach, a condenser dryer is a good alternative, and in terms of energy efficiency, standard, non-HP condensers have improved immensely in the last few years, with “B” energy ratings as standard. As for price, they fall between vented machines and HPs, and have overtaken vented machines as a family favourite.
They offer some of the quietest machines too. If you have a need for speed, choose a condenser. The warmth of a running condenser machine will come out through a front grille into the room, adding a little blessed warmth in winter.