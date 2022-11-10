Home Q&A: What size tumble dryer should I buy?

Hint: Consider energy efficiency alongside the kilogramme needs to secure the best fit for your household
A tumble dryer with more room in the drum is both more versatile year-round and works more efficiently. Picture: iStock

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 11:01
Kya deLongchamps

Question

What size tumble dryer should I buy?

Answer

Measured in the dry weight of clothes, machines start at 2.5kg rising to 10kg, with 8kg/9kg increasingly appearing as the new normal, with 2.5kg/3kg only suited to a singleton. 

In the past, 9kg/10kg models only were suggested for larger families, but the truth is that a tumble dryer with more room in the drum is both more versatile year-round and works more efficiently, as the clothes have more room to move around and to be massaged in the warm air. 

A 9kg machine will take around 45 adult T-shirts, an 8kg model will take around 40. 

If you have three members in the family 8kg is still a good size for most jobs bar running duvets and larger blankets and throws. 

The dimensions of the dryer cabinet will fall largely in the 60cm width by 85cm in height, with integrated machines a little smaller through the depth of the unit. 

Expect heat pump dryers to be offered in the 9kg/10kg range as standard. 

Consider the energy efficiency rating alongside the laundry weight needs to secure the best fit for your household.

