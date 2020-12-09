Cork-based surveyor Margaret Kelleher to chair national agency Lisney

South Mall mover: Margaret Kelleher takes on the role of Chairperson of national property agency Lisney, with offices in Dublin. Belfast and Cork. Cork-based Ms Kelleher s seen here at 1 South Mall with Lisney MD David Byrne

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 20:00
Tommy Barker

National property advisory company Lisney has appointed Margaret Kelleher, who's head of their Cork office,  as chairperson of the 120-staff strong agency and with offices in Dublin, Belfast and Cork.

Very well known in business, commercial real estate and agency work in the the southern region,  Ms Kelleher taken over from James Nugent as chair: Mr Nugent was chairperson for four years, having previously served as managing director.

Lisney also confirmed a number of internal promotions and directorships to position itself for growth from 2021.

Originally from Macroom, Margaret  Kelleher has worked in Lisney Cork and Dublin and oversaw its 50th anniversary in Cork last year, as well as its move to key offices in 1 South Mall several year earlier.

Widely experienced in all aspects of the property market, including professional services and valuations, Margaret Kelleher specialises in the commercial sector in Munster, including sales, acquisitions and lettings, landlord and tenant advice, representing indigenous and FDI clients.

Lisney MD David Byrne and Margaret Kelleher, new Lisney chairperson

Lisney MD David Byrne said Ms Kelleher takes the chair "at a time when we’re focused on entering a period of growth and expansion for the business. Margaret’s perspective, tenacity and professionalism will provide outstanding stewardship to Lisney as we look to capitalise on the opportunities that will exist in the market as we move out of the COVID crisis”.

“Whilst 2020 was a challenging year like no other, our focus was firmly on how to put Lisney on the best footing possible to grow and seize the opportunities that will exist when we come out of this pandemic.

