Letters to the Editor: Facial recognition technology should be piloted

There has been much debate about facial recognition technology and its use by law enforcement to detect persons of interest that would otherwise not come to their notice or who have evaded justice for many years.

Like many technologies, there may be issues of concern for the public at large, not least by those who oppose any form of technology to help assist police in the execution of their duties. There may be hiccups in the system — ones that need to be regulated to ensure security and safety.

Unlike the naysayers, I would see the use of body-worn cameras and facial recognition technology as a positive step in tackling international and national criminality and terrorism.

Companies all over the world are using facial recognition technology as a means of security in the workplace by identifying employees, which ensures only authorised employees gain access to the workplace and prevent theft and fraud. It also helps to improve customer service.

Facial recognition technology is seen as more reliable than biometric or manual identification; it may not be 100% perfect, but what is?

Why not use it at points of entry to our country on a pilot basis, with a review annually, to see if it needs tweaking with strict oversight by qualified technology and law experts?

The downside of this technology is it has difficulty identifying people with dark skin, or those with similar features, such as twins, or someone who has had their faces altered in some way, but a combination of facial recognition technology, biometric, and manual should help to ensure these technologies — along with a manual process — will guarantee safety and security for the vast majority of ordinary people.

While there are those who rail against these types of technologies, each day millions of body and facial features are uploaded onto websites and platforms by ordinary people, globally, without any adverse or negative debate from those who decry the use of facial recognition technology or body-worn cameras by our Guardians of the Peace.

Christy Galligan (retired Garda Sergeant)

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

The people must have a say on neutrality

Regarding the manner in which the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy is set up, Margaretta D’Arcy’s conclusion that “the views of the citizens of Ireland are irrelevant” is understandable — ‘Citizens’ views are not relevant'.

To begin with, there is widespread suspicion about what is behind the Government’s decision to set up this forum.

Such suspicions are heightened by the forum’s structure which seems deliberately designed to ensure the recommendations that ensue are to the liking of senior members of the government.

Indeed, the online questionnaire is so lopsided it is hard to see how they keep it from sliding off the page.

In the Dáil, Tánaiste Micheál Martin preempted the forum’s work by questioning if the triple lock mechanism for deploying troops overseas was “fit for purpose”.

Regardless of what playacting is going on with all of this, what the people must now be given is an assurance that any change to our neutrality status can only occur following a decision of the people by way of a referendum (which could be held in conjunction with the pledged referendum on the right to housing).

With that assurance in place, the politicians can amuse themselves all summer with their “Consultative Forum” while the rest of us will rest easy in our beds in the knowledge that the democratic process will curb the exuberance of any ambitious patriots about the place.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Need to tackle lack of public loos in Cork

We need public toilet facilities in the centre of Cork City. This is a huge problem and has been for quite a while and is escalating to the extent that the city is smelling like a toilet drain.

With every side street and corner you pass in the city centre (including St Patrick’s Street), it is likely that you’ll be confronted will a foul smell of urine.

This is not good enough. Councillors and public representatives need to step up and ensure adequate toilet facilities are put in place to address this problem.

There must be toilet facilities to cater for members of the public, including overseas visitors in the city, bearing in mind we’ve had 1.7m overseas visitors to Ireland in the first quarter of 2023. It is likely these visitors will only remember Cork as a smelly city — what a shame.

Timothy Daly

Togher

Cork

Medics have a right to object under law

Rory O’Donovan tells us the choice of medical professionals to exercise conscientious objection and refuse to provide abortions must be respected — ‘Medics have a choice and right to say ‘no’, too’.

That choice is already respected under our existing law, which makes express provision for conscientious objection under Section 22 (1) of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018.

Section 22 (3), however, also makes clear that a person exercising such a right to object must make arrangements to transfer the care of their patient to another practitioner and allow them to avail of abortion services.

Conscientious objection should never be weaponised and used to obstruct access to legal healthcare.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim

Unmarried mothers and ‘sportswashing’

Golfer Padraig Harrington attempted to draw a connection between “Irish unmarried mothers being locked up here as recently as 1996” and the merger of the PGA and LIV — with the ‘sportswashing’ of Saudi Arabia somehow being an acceptable common denominator.

We can say and write anything as fact now, it seems, even when it’s a bit off the wall.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Stand up — and point out — racism in sport

Racism in football, or any sport for that matter, is not acceptable. There is a possible solution to this cancer in our society, but that will rely on the co-operation of true football fans.

In the first instance, the player who has been abused should stop where he is, put both hands vertically in the air and then point at the abuser.

If you are at a match and the person beside you racially abuses a player, you should raise your hand vertically in the air and then bring it down and point at the offender. Keep raising your hand and bringing it down and pointing at the offender until the stewards take him away.

Cameramen should be aware of this so that they can zoom in on the offender quickly. The same would apply to the abuse of referees or match officials. The Government needs to make the penalty for such offences very severe.

Football clubs should appeal to their fans to do this to help stamp out this antisocial behaviour.

John Fair

Castlebar

Co Mayo