'My own country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996' - Harrington gives verdict on PGA-LIV merger

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington has given his verdict on the PGA Tour's merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Dubliner Harrington gave his take on the situation in a post to his Twitter profile, noting that "this is sports washing", while he also referenced Ireland 'locking up unmarried mothers as late as 1996", in his lengthy post.

“Surprised that this merger has happened so quickly but not surprised it’s happened," Harrington began. "Definitely in the financial interest of both sides. Definitely in the financial interest of the players even though some of those who gain will feel like they’re losing. Good for the cohesion of global golf.

“Interesting outcome with the precedent set by LIV Golf and if there’s one global professional body, they’ll have the power to dictate when and where players play around the world, similar to most professional sports.

“Again without knowing the facts, it seems the PGA Tour acted quickly. The tour was obviously under pressure delivering on its tv contracts with losing some of its marquee players to the new entity, LIV Golf. The tour by acting early, while they still have the upper hand, will end up with the controlling share in world golf."

Adding to the above comments a short time later, Harrington continued to explain how the merger may have come about: “Looking at some of the replies, I’m trying to explain why this has happened. It’s hard to overcome the financial/business side of life when you are representing a group with many different backgrounds and morals.”

“My own country sells military technology to Saudi Arabia," claimed the three-time major winner.

"So many other compromises. Yes, this is sports washing and yes unfortunately it proves sports washing works. But maybe one positive, inclusion and trade has shown to improve and change countries involved for the better. My own country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996.

“Just to be clear I didn’t negotiate when asked to join by LIV.”