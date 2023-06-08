Letters to the Editor: Medical professionals have a choice and right to say ‘no’, too

Reading Elaine Loughlin’s Saturday article ‘Abortion services can feel like a black-market amenity’ along with the week’s coverage of the issue, reminded me of an old Bob Dylan song from my younger days regarding the world’s armaments manufacturers.

‘You fasten all the triggers for the others to fire, Then you sit back and watch while the death count gets higher.’

Five years ago, by a generous margin of two to one, the Irish people repealed the country’s Eighth Amendment.

They then retired to their homes in the full knowledge of never having to carry out an abortion themselves, handing over the task to obliging members of the medical profession who would do the needful.

Except ... it looks like the medical professionals aren’t as obliging as originally envisioned.

According to Dr Catherine Conlon, quoted in the article: “It is much more demanding to access this form of healthcare than any other form of healthcare.”

While abortion may have been legalised its outcome remains the same, and there are many who refuse, and will continue to refuse to compromise their consciences. Their choice, the right to say ‘No’, should also be respected.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork

Yob element still out in force

I am writing in relation to the abuse of Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. About 30 years ago a friend and I went up to Bishopstown to see the new ground and watch Cork City play Shelbourne in a Cup replay. We stood by the halfway line in the first half, just behind the dugouts.

A yob nearby, surrounded and egged on by a bunch of cronies, kept up a non-stop tirade of abuse mainly at the referee.

At half time, sick of this, we went behind the goal that Cork would play into. The abuse continued. Shelbourne scored at the other end. 1-0.

From being a long-time supporter of Cork soccer from the Cork Athletic and Evergreen days, I have never gone up to another game since. I see now nothing has changed with the yob element.

Brian O Floinn

Baltimore

Co Cork

Gaelic games are in serious trouble

Gaelic games are in serious trouble. I am hearing more and more from both columnists and ordinary punters that they can no longer watch the abomination that Gaelic football, ie handball, has become.

It was bad when the negative tactics of soccer were followed slavishly by totally unimaginative and cliché-ridden managers in Gaelic football, but this disease is now starting to permeate the epic game of hurling as well, rendering it a rooting schmozzle of players attempting to get their hands on the ball at all costs.

So much so that one may well ask: what is the purpose of the hurley at all?

We desperately need imaginative and clever and interesting managers like the great Ronan O’Gara, who has brilliantly demonstrated in rugby, what thinking outside the box can do.

Otherwise, Croke Park should take itself out of its misery and use the historic stadium for rock concerts.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Ballydehob

Co Cork

More avenues into veterinary needed

I strongly believe that we need more colleges and universities in Ireland to accommodate students wishing to study veterinary medicine, more students from farming backgrounds with animal handling experiencem and not judged solely on points.

In northern England, I tutored the City & Guilds animal care course for students who wanted a career in animal care who did not have the necessary qualifications to study at higher level which covered careers in farming, refuges, grooming parlours, pet shops, and agricultural diversification such as fish farming, deer, rabbit, and goat enterprises.

Some of my students, after qualifying, went on to be dog handlers in the army or entered a college of agriculture to study for a national certificate in agriculture. It is extremely difficult for a young person to get into agriculture unless they inherit or have the finance to secure their ambition. I hope this letter helps as many young people as possible.

My plea to colleges and universities is please provide more courses for people who want to pursue careers in all aspects of human and animal care.

Lorna Keegan-Pettifor

Clonmel

Tipperary

Bible ban: A new low or a new high?

Sometimes you wonder how right can be so wrong, but the US banning of the Bible in a school in the Davis School District in Utah sets a new low standard, or is it a high standard?

A prank from a parent concerned about book banning requested the Bible be banned and now we know that not only can the Bible be banned, but probably every book written. Banning, it appears, has no limits.

Let’s work on banning the bomb, religious and racial discrimination, and once those are solved, then we will be living in a better world.

Dennis Fitzgerald

St Box Hill, Vic

Australia

Citizens’ views are not relevant

Why do the invited experts, academics, and political representatives of the national consultative forum on neutrality not insist, as a priority, on getting the considered deliberations of the 99 citizens chosen at random to represent the consensus of the people of Ireland, before they begin their deliberations?

It leaves one in no doubt that the views of the citizens of Ireland are irrelevant.

Margaretta D’Arcy

Galway

Limited and reductive

Liam Power (June 3) would do well to broaden his knowledge base of “nefarious activities.”

Targeting the religious orders is his right but a wider perspective would be not only more inclusive but an accurate reflection of the realities of life in general.

A cursory glance at the banks, the medical profession, sporting coaches, politicians, multinationals, social media companies et al would unearth quite a cornucopia of devilment.

I presume it’s much easier to focus one’s angst on a minority group instead but dear, oh dear, it’s so limited and reductive.

Aileen Hooper

Stoneybatter

Dublin 7

Farmers constantly open to new ideas

Approximately 10,000 years ago, the human species made a great leap forward. We discovered agriculture. Staying in one place. Cultivating crops. This made cities, culture, art, and science possible. No longer were we living on the edge of starvation — one wrong turn away from catastrophe.

Our species stands at a crossroads. And we are fighting amongst ourselves. Where, oh where, did we get the idea that farmers aren’t modern, curious, innovative, and ingenious?

The first fella ever to drink milk from a cow. What did he think he was doing? He was a farmer. Trying something new. Farmers are like scientists. Constantly open to new ideas. They wouldn’t have survived otherwise.

The group most likely to contribute meaningful, workable, and new world-changing ideas to this climate crisis puzzle factory assaulting us now is farmers.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

The herd or the passengers?

If Michael O’Leary had to choose between a cull of his prize bovine herd and passengers which, do you think, would he choose?

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

A bit of cop-on

Before we try to corner the market for artificial intelligence, we should first try to corner the market for good old-fashioned human intelligence, cop-on, and common sense. This would be a novel approach for our politicians, but it’s worth a try!

Tim Buckley

Cork City