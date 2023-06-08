Letters to the Editor: Medical professionals have a choice and right to say ‘no’, too

I strongly believe that we need more colleges and universities in Ireland to accommodate students wishing to study veterinary medicine, more students from farming backgrounds with animal handling experiencem and not judged solely on points.
Sometimes you wonder how right can be so wrong, but the US banning of the Bible in a school in the Davis School District in Utah sets a new low standard, or is it a high standard?
Why do the invited experts, academics, and political representatives of the national consultative forum on neutrality not insist, as a priority, on getting the considered deliberations of the 99 citizens chosen at random to represent the consensus of the people of Ireland, before they begin their deliberations?
It leaves one in no doubt that the views of the citizens of Ireland are irrelevant.
Liam Power (June 3) would do well to broaden his knowledge base of “nefarious activities.”
Targeting the religious orders is his right but a wider perspective would be not only more inclusive but an accurate reflection of the realities of life in general.
Approximately 10,000 years ago, the human species made a great leap forward. We discovered agriculture. Staying in one place. Cultivating crops. This made cities, culture, art, and science possible. No longer were we living on the edge of starvation — one wrong turn away from catastrophe.
If Michael O’Leary had to choose between a cull of his prize bovine herd and passengers which, do you think, would he choose?
Before we try to corner the market for artificial intelligence, we should first try to corner the market for good old-fashioned human intelligence, cop-on, and common sense. This would be a novel approach for our politicians, but it’s worth a try!