Letters to the Editor: If humanity is to survive, we can no longer afford destructive wars

Who doesn’t share Adi Roche’s concerns about another Chernobyl — ‘Ukraine war sees Chernobyl nuclear risk back on centre stage’ (Irish Examiner, February 24)?

Although the Ohio train wreck bears comparison; the Fukoshima disasater, obviously, and massive oil field impacts, such as in Iraq where doctors say, cancer is as common as flu. Accumulating carcinogenic ‘forever chemicals’ leaching from plastics and coatings, and other chemicals are routinely detected in human and animal bodies. Seventy per cent of much wild life became extinct in the past 50 years. Greenhouse gas emissions from military activity often exceed entire national amounts, and contribute to the heating up of the planet; a critical consideration for anyone taking climate change seriously.

War kills people and harms nature, and is only escalating around the world. War is not peace nor is it security. War increases fear, hatred, and despair in populations, if rarely for the architects of war, who along with their networks may in fact, on whatever side, profit massively.

Johan Galtung developed a theory of conflict with three interacting dimensions. There’s direct violence as practised in war and other active conflict. Structural violence, also called social injustice, is enacted by influential institutions, systems, and policies. Cultural violence refers to attitudes or beliefs used to legitimise direct and structural violence.

War by definition is about destruction and death. For anyone against that sort of thing, and while we still have a chance to see past the patriotic propagandas, isn’t it time to ask where the idea that war could ever be a successful solution is coming from, who are the promoters, and what are their interests? Both sides hurt, when trust is betrayed and promises broken.

War is one of many habitual response choices that humanity, if it is to survive, can no longer afford. It’s time for the conflict resolution negotiators and diplomats to step forward and usher in real security. We need heroes to save the lives of too many other heroes horrifyingly risking theirs.

Caroline Hurley

Cloughjordan

Co Tipperary

Gardaí are a force in perpetual crisis

Speaking recently to frontline members of An Garda Síochána I am shocked and appalled at the direction this force is taking.

The introduction of a new Investigation Management System (IMS) system that populates crimes to a degree that could crash the Garda IT system needs to be rethought.

The Performance Accountability and Learning Framework (Palf) and Pulse systems are tying Garda members, who should be on patrol, to their desks answering irrelevant and at times nonsensical queries.

Portfolios for supervisory and middle ranks, that tie them up to such a degree that they can’t adequately supervise frontline probationary or trainee gardaí, is an accident waiting to happen.

Lack of adequate garda members on patrol in high rise crime areas has made them vulnerable to serious attacks, as seen in Ballyfermot.

Dismissals of probationary gardaí, because they weren’t adequately supervised, is a failure of Garda hirearchy who are so wrapped up in implementing strategic goals in a policing plan not fit for purpose in order to satisfy the authors of those reports.

Resignations, suspensions, dismissals, disciplinary delays, amalgamation of divisions and districts, are all leading to one thing: a force in perpetual crisis.

Christy Galligan (retd AGS)

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Execution of Childers certainly not ‘illegal’

The following is a response to Mick Clifford’s column — ‘Sinn Féin is attempting to hijack history’ (Irish Examiner, February 25) — and the claim of the ‘illegal’ execution of Erskine Childers, not to be confused with executions in December 1922.

Mr Clifford writes that the tragic execution of Erskine Childers was an ‘illegal action’. In September 1922, the executions resolution was passed in Dáil Éireann by a pro-Treaty Sinn Féin government, the primary precursor to today’s Fine Gael. Judge Charles O’Connor rejected a plea for clemency by Erskine Childer’s legal team saying: “Force must be met with force and violence with violence ... once a state of war has been established, the rough and ready methods of warfare must be adopted in place of the precise and orderly methods of civil government.” O’Connor quoted the Latin maxim ‘salus populi suprema lex esto — the supreme law is the safety of the people’, before concluding: “Mr Childers comes before this Court seeking its protection; however the jurisdiction of this Court has been ousted by the state of war that Mr Childers helped to produce.”

Councillor David McManus

Fine Gael Group Leader

South Dublin County Council

Tallaght

Dublin 24

Government active in supporting war

When asked on RTÉ Radio on Sunday, February 26, if the Irish Government’s decision to send Irish Defence Forces personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers was a breach of Irish neutrality, An Táiniste Micheál Martin TD denied this was the case and stated: “We are all anti-war.”

Mr Martin was a senior minister in successive governments that allowed the US military to use Shannon airport and Irish air space during the US/Nato wars against Serbia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. All of these wars were in breach of the UN Charter and in breach of Irish neutrality.

Ireland was elected on to the UN Security Council for a two-year period in 2021 based substantially on its record as a neutral state actively promoting international peace and justice yet failed shamefully to live up to its important responsibilities to promote peace in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ireland has no credible capacity to promote and support wars yet has had a proud tradition of promoting peace and justice internationally. Now our government are actively supporting wars, and reducing our traditional commitment to genuine UN peacekeeping.

The Irish people have strongly supported the peace process within Ireland and our government should likewise be supporting international peace.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Co Limerick

Expel Russia from UN Security Council

The ongoing tragic, brutal, and evil war perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine belies any human decency by any yardstick. The outrageous, contradictory fallacy of a UN Security Council permanent member waging such a ruthlessly unjust conflict on a neighbouring democratic country, surely leaves the whole UN concept bereft of credibility and reputation. How can they contrive to conjure any meaningful profile of collective influence for peace, and retain Russia as a member. They have just voted the war illegal, and that took a year to be brought to formal resolution.

Given the horrifying litany of witnessed, verified and reported war crimes over the past 12 months, it says a lot about the worthless efficacy and shallow legitimacy of the UN enterprise when pushcomes to shove and worse. The time for shadow-boxing is over and Russia should be expelled from the supposed ‘security’ council for the patent, blatant, and brutal disregard for peace. How can their continuing presence be tolerated?

As a cumbersome ineffectual talking-shop, the UN merely offers a shoddy semblance of worthy righteousness and lack of collective maturity. The time for empty rhetoric is over. Adopting a brave outspoken authenticity and clear persistent insistence is well past overdue. This is so sadly unlikely one must presume, if Russia can still retain its seat at the security table and toss off all censure with complete abandon.

Actions always speak louder than verbals. Let the process begin.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Alternative thinking on accommodation

Regarding ‘No legal proceedings issued by Dublin City Council on rental failings since 2019’ (Irish Examiner, online, February 26):

I think the goals of Senator Marie Sherlock are laudable but where does she suggest the tenants go when we are asking people fleeing turmoil to sleep on the streets of Dublin. It got it wrong with bedsits — not having any alternative in place before the ban — and now this. I realise it’s in vogue to vilify landlords but perhaps some alternative thinking is the order of the day?

Mark Savage

Kilbarrack

Dublin 5