Adi Roche: Ukraine war shows Chernobyl risk has not evaporated 

On February 24, 2022, exactly one year ago today, Chernobyl re-entered centre stage for all the wrong reasons. News of the Russian invasion of Ukraine came spilling menacingly into our lives, telling us that troop movement en route to Kyiv came via the world's most toxic environment — the dreaded ‘Chernobyl Exclusion Zone’.

This shocking invasion, driving thousands of troops, personnel carriers, and other deadly weapons, enormous tanks and artillery, all careening through the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, signified to the world that the nature of modern warfare had changed forever.

The risk that Chernobyl poses cannot be stressed enough. For those weeks that the engineers and scientists were held to gunpoint while trying to operate the dangerous nuclear facility put the globe on ‘nuclear alert’ — and we didn’t even know it.

A state office building near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is scattered with debris after Russian soldiers hurriedly left in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the forested exclusion zone around the plant in the earliest hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, churning up highly contaminated soil from the site of the 1986 accident that was the world's worst nuclear disaster. Picture: AP

This cavalier act is, we believe, a war crime. Never before in the history of the atomic age has a nuclear station been taken over. They remain globally ‘off limits’ because of their lethal potential to destroy the planet, that is, until this invasion changed everything. Following the liberation of the besieged region of Ivankiv in the Chernobyl zone it has emerged that the citizens are now faced with another threat — a huge rise in radiation levels, previously ‘locked in the land’. Any disturbance of radioactivity is potentially lethal, as it re-releases radioactivity into the atmosphere.

Invisible enemy

Chernobyl had been consigned to history probably because the images from the tragedy are different to the deeply disturbing images of war, famine, and other disasters where we see the immediate effects of bombs/bullets/starvation. However, the ‘war’ that has been waged by Chernobyl is a silent, invisible, and deadly one. No smell, no sight, nothing to forewarn you of danger. This invisible ‘enemy’ permeates every aspect of the cycle of life from which there is no ‘safe haven’, no escape, no ‘emergency exit'.

The troops subsequently ‘invaded’ Zaporozhia. The situation around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant remains volatile and unpredictable, as it is an active combat zone. Since the outbreak of the war, we have been urging that all nuclear facilities be deemed a 'No War Zone'. We must invoke the Hague convention which defines any attack on a nuclear facility to be a 'war crime'. Yet, one year on, even this has been impossible. I dread to think that the next Chernobyl could be Chernobyl itself or the next Chernobyl will be Zaporozhia.

Any use of nuclear weapons, or targeting of power plants, would create a humanitarian Armageddon. As we learned from Hiroshima, Nagaskai and Chernobyl when we have no regard for consequences, can only lead to one, devastating outcome.

'Unprecedented danger'

From the moment we woke to the news that Russian troops trundled through the world's most toxic, most radioactive environment, we knew that the takeover of the Chernobyl site put the world on a precipice. While the world was distracted by the invasion as a whole, our concentration was on the monumental threat posed during the takeover.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists have moved the ‘Doomsday Clock’ to 90 seconds to Midnight, the closest it has ever been since 1945, citing the war in Ukraine as a key reason why humanity is in a time of ‘unprecedented danger’.

An abandoned Ferris wheel stands in the park in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine, close to the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Founded by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists who developed the first atomic weapons, the Clock is a universally recognised indicator of the world’s profound vulnerability to nuclear weapons, climate change, and disruptive technologies. The closer to midnight the Clock is set, the greater the existential danger.

This movement of the ‘Doomsday Clock should be a wake-up-call and a pre-curser for discussions of peace.

Without eliminating the nuclear threat, there can be no peace. There can be no trust. There can be no sustainable future.

With the continued occupation and escalating crisis at Zaporizhia, we are on a knife-edge. It is an untenable situation as the risk of a nuclear explosion, by accident or design, is dangerously high.

I call on the Irish People and the Irish Government to stand up, speak out and give witness, using your voices to advocate for peace.

The Irish people have shown the love and generosity in their hearts over the past year, by wrapping their arms lovingly around the people of Ukraine. Yet the war still intensifies and rages on.

In Ireland, we have been both witnesses and a testament to the power of peace processes. And for too long the innocent people of Ireland paid the ultimate price for the absence of peace.

Today, we renew our commitment to the human race and, by extension, to each other.

Sometimes it is hard to see that ‘better world’ isn’t it? But it is in that very action of the ‘doing something’ that translates all our inner energy into the saving of another human being's life ... saving ourselves in the process.

A first anniversary of marriage is symbolically represented by paper. So today, let us put pen to paper and rewrite the narrative of this war. Let us use our voices to sing a song of peace and justice, and show that we are strongest when we stand together. Let us be ambitious for peace. If we remain silent we are playing with a loaded gun.