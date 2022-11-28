Letters to the Editor: Unused vacant dwellings causing crisis

Can I be the devil’s advocate when it comes to what certain parties and groups call ‘the housing crisis’: There is no housing crisis per se, there is a lack of available housing.

Central Statistics Office figures show there were 166,000 vacant dwellings in Ireland, and 48,000 of those have been vacant since 2016; 27,000 of those properties are owned by people who have passed away; 35,000 of those are up for rent, with 23,000 more under reconstruction.

On top of this we have 4,448 vacant council properties that could be put back in to use but haven’t. Why?

As annual inflation for building and construction materials has jumped by 18.2% with labour costs up 15.2% from a rise of 4.9% in 2021, the cost to the taxpayer in building social and affordable housing is astronomical.

On top of this between 2016 and 2019, 5,459 applicants turned down social housing in 28 local and council authorities, 357 of those were multiple applicants. So, please stop this scaremongering and rhetoric of a housing shortage or homelessness when the figures available show otherwise.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Omnipotent God complicit in abuse

Seán O’Brien raises a very important question about what went wrong with religious organisations that led to the abuse of children that were entrusted to their care — ‘Organised religion is intellectually frozen’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, November 26)

He speculates that these organisations ceased reaching out to God for his “boundless and generous care” for all human beings, especially children. However, the assumption of a benevolent God does nothing to advance our understanding of this dark dimension of our social history. If God’s love was indeed boundless then the malevolence of religious organisations would not have been permitted. Otherwise, an omnipotent God would have been complicit in the needless suffering of thousands of children.

I suggest, therefore, that if we are to understand what generated the depravity and brutality against children in religious institutions, we should continue to examine the recent past of Irish religious institutions in the broader context of Irish social history.

Dr Don O’Leary

Ballyviniter

Mallow

Co Cork

Bridge decision a relief for residents

The proposal to not continue with the plans for a bridge over the ‘Mangala’ in Douglas is much appreciated by me as a local resident. I truely hope this will be noted for future reference.

Lilian Canniffe

Shamrock Lawn

Douglas

Cork

HSE is incapable of ‘open disclosure’

Optimism is a grand thing (in moderation), but not if one is imagining that the HSE is ever capable of anything like authentic, comprehensive ‘open disclosure’. It’s simply not in their DNA. Camouflage, avoidance and denial are their prime triad of traits, with candour well concealed; self-protective ‘duty’ rules the roost.

Apart from the gross travesty of the CervicalCheck scandal, there is a regular litany of court case settlements after years of obfuscation and denial. Seems that ‘fessing up’ is anathema to the HSE psyche, with perpetual reluctance to accept the tragic ‘mistakes’ committed within their bailiwick. Victims and their families suffer immeasurably on the double, firstly by the shocking life-long incapacity dealt to them, compounded then by a harsh regimen of struggle to get worthy justice delivered. Where does all that leave the ethical and moral compass of the HSE? Dwindled and dangling in the cold winds of a severe winter of brutal disregard.

Gabriel Scally has done a very worthy forensic job to date, but straying into wishful thinking, while charming, is ultimately redundant. ‘No-can-do’ will be the inevitable upshot response to his forlorn request.

They say ‘God loves a trier’, but some things, like HSE innate intransigence, are simply not for moving. Thanks for trying, though, Dr Scally.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Little concern over excess deaths

Authorities all over the world don’t seem too concerned about excess deaths. More people are dying across the world than we would expect. Most of the deaths are not attributable to Covid-19. Since the pandemic began there have been more than 30,000 excess deaths involving heart disease in the UK alone. On average that’s 230 additional deaths per week (British Heart Foundation, November 2, 2022).

A big drama was enacted in 2020 focused on saving lives, keeping people safe, developing vaccines, and then eventually vaccinating everybody. Saving lives seemed to be the top priority in all this palaver and making the large shareholders of selected biopharmaceutical companies extravagantly wealthy. But now we have all these excess deaths all over the world and there doesn’t seem to be even a debate going on. Is it because dealing with this latest real time emergency isn’t going to create the profits that the vaccine rollout created, as it would involve paying ordinary medical staff and statistical analysts, etc, rather than making the very wealthy even more wealthy?

Louis Shawcross

Hillsborough

Co Down

Praise for staff at Bon Secours in Cork

I attended at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, recently for a relatively minor procedure, and it proved to be a refreshingly positive experience.

During my stay there, I encountered nothing but courtesy and attention from everyone — admission staff, all the ward staff, including catering, doctors, and the wonderfully empathetic and dedicated nurses.

At a time when the health service is coming under constant criticism, I feel it is only correct that the work of this often under-appreciated, if not indeed un-appreciated group of people receives its due recognition — they are thoroughly deserving of our thanks and gratitude.

Tadhg Nash

Ovens

Co Cork

Inspire children to the love of reading

Groucho Marx, master of quick wit and caustic quip, said ‘after a dog, a book is a man’s best friend’.

Groucho was already a keen reader when poverty forced him to quit school at 12 years old, but he overcame his lack of formal education by becoming well-read. He’d no doubt have made a castigating wisecrack on the ESRI revelation that mobile phone ownership among nine-year-olds has increased from 44% to 54% in the past 10 years. This age group is spending far less time reading for pleasure than a decade ago and far more time on mobile phones and computers.

Social media and literature can happily co-exist but young people must be encouraged to read books. Between the covers of a book, readers of all ages are exposed to adventure, excitement, anticipation and knowledge. Regular reading stirs the imagination, arouses curiosity and inspires creativity. With a book in your hands, you’re in good company.

What better Christmas present can a child receive than an introduction to the joy of reading with the gift of an age-appropriate book? There are also public library services with books to suit all tastes. Membership of the local library introduces the recipient to a lifelong love of reading.

Although Groucho famously said “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member”, he regularly borrowed books from his local library, albeit incognito under his real name, Julius Henry Marrix.

Billy Ryle

Tralee

Co Kerry