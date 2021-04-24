Letters to the Editor: Nothing wrong with being a bunny hugger

British PM Boris Johnson was at pains to assure the nations of the world that the vigorous pursuit of climate action is “not politically correct bunny hugging”, and I see that in response to his remarks environmentalist Greta Thunberg has changed her description on social media to “Bunny Hugger.”
- the Tánaiste can continue in his job despite a criminal investigation;
- personal injury claims are multiples of, if not sometimes up to 100 time more than comparable claims in other countries;
- the law is increasingly elastic and the judiciary is fast losing the Irish people’s confidence;
- the political elite are so out of touch, that they surround themselves with fellow cronies, so that no one goes down alone and where a salary rise for the one starts a cascade of salary rises for the others;
- years and millions are spent on commissions of inquiry, that in the final reporting gloss over important issues whilst being characterised by inaccuracies;
- the State broadcaster petitions for support to survive on the one hand while on the other paying out more than €3m in salaries to its top 10 presenters;
- our broken housing system means that we have over 8,000 people homeless (as of Jan 2021);
- a child of four years of age eats her one hot meal of the day out of a plastic container on the side of a street in a country described as first world.
Mahatma Ghandi wrote that “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members”. By that very yardstick, let us be judged and be judged to be found severely wanting.
