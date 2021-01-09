Letters to the Editor: Medical card plea from exhausted mum/carer

Read More
Footage has emerged of police officers opening the final barrier to the building when not under any apparent pressure, but this may have been a tactical decision based on the numbers of police officers present. The slow and methodical response could also be seen as a well thought out, non-confrontational tactic to minimise violence that seems to have worked once reinforcements arrived on the scene.
People attacked the Capitol building, people were killed, democracy was damaged but will recover, several (ex) presidents condemned the actions of the Make America Great Again-loving crowd and the US president’s Twitter and Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked. Can we just turn off the TV, Twitter, and just wait until the afternoon of January 21 when the normal world returns?