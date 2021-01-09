'The sound of zipping up double body bags is harrowing', says frontline ICU nurse

"We are tired and we are worried. We are very anxious about the future and we are begging people to stay at home."

These are the anguished words of an Intensive Care Unit nurse at Cork University Hospital as the Covid-19 surge puts enormous strain on the hospital system.

The hospital, as reported in the Irish Examiner yesterday, is on the verge of triggering an emergency escalation plan to deal with staff shortages and the cancellations of surgeries.

More than 180 of CUH's estimated 1,400 nurses are now unavailable for work due to a variety of Covid-19-related issues. Worryingly, of these, 30 are ICU nurses, out of an available pool of 130.

The nurse, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is praying that members of the ICU team do not catch Covid-19 or have to self-isolate for whatever reason.

“The sound of zipping up double body bags, knowing you are the last person to see that person, is harrowing," the nurse said.

I am acutely aware I am risking my life every day I go to work.

“But it is a job I love and, given the current situation, it is also a very important job.

“This is what I trained for. This is what I have devoted my entire career doing. My colleagues are the same.

“I would rather be at work helping to save lives than not, but I also want to keep my own family safe.

“I take what strict precautions I can to protect them, and myself.

"We need to be out and at work.

"But I would please implore anybody for their own sakes as well as ours to please stay at home."

The nurse added: “Some recent social media comments imply CUH nurses are having to self-isolate because of partying over Christmas and flouting regulations. That is simply not the case.

“The reality instead is that we are literally risking our lives every day in CUH.”

The nurse said that while there would normally be one ICU nurse per ventilated patient, the hospital has been forced to increase the number of non-Covid-19 patients per nurse from one to two.

“Beds are very scarce and whilst we have not had to refuse entry to anyone yet, we have had to stretch our staff in ways not done before.

“While CUH was busy during surge one and two, they were slower events than this surge.

The speed of admissions is very different and much faster this time.

“We are better prepared and more knowledgeable on Covid, but the volume of patients will be the problem and could easily overwhelm us.

“With only 20 ICU beds available in the country, that’s a grim figure for everyone, Covid and non-Covid.

Our big concern is what we would do if there were a bad accident on icy roads because we don’t know how we will be able to care for them properly due to the current pressures on resources.”

It is understood CUH is seeing younger Covid-19 patients in the current wave than before.

One of the biggest differences from last year is that almost "all" of the extended family of a victim are now Covid-19 positive also.

Cork University Hospital has cancelled all non-essential services and appointments following a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Dan Linehan

Although staff have been dealing with dying Covid-19 patients since the beginning, it is not getting any easier.

They still find it very difficult to have to be the virtual “go-between” with those who are dying and their loved ones.

The hardest thing I've done in recent times and during my career is holding an iPad as someone is dying so their families can be virtually with them. Such a personal time for a family, witnessed by a stranger. Their last words were spoken in front of me. No privacy.

Only half of Covid-19 patients who are admitted to ICU will ever leave.

The nurse spoke of how accurate a recent RTÉ documentary about St James's Hospital was in its depiction of life in hospitals now.

“The documentary spoke on a few occasions of the difficulties and practicalities of Covid deaths.

“The isolation from families, the dressing of remains in clothes, the zipping up of body bags.

“That all rings so true for us here at CUH.

They said another major difference this time is the lack of public support.

“Everyone is fed up with lockdowns and suffering themselves," the nurse said.

Gone are encouraging cards and signage. Donations of snacks/meals are non-existent. This does make it harder as we kind of feel on our own.

“We feel we have now become locked into this Covid bubble.”

On a positive note, the nurse also said: “We are all an incredible team.

“Each time more is asked of us, we rise to the occasion.”