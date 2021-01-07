At least 11 air corps members test positive for Covid-19

The Defences Forces won’t confirm how many cases of Covid-19 there are or which units have been affected.

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 19:43
Neil Michael

At least 11 members of the air corps have tested positive for Covid-19, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

They insist they have back-up plans in place to ensure services remain operational, such as its emergency aeromedical service based at Custume Barracks in Athlone.

Sources have said at least 11 staff have been affected, many of whom are based at Casement Aerodrome at Baldonnel, Co Dublin.

The news comes just days after the Irish Examiner revealed two naval service ships have had to be pulled out of operation temporarily due to crews testing positive for Covid-19.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said: “Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the presence of Covid-19 in the organisation.

“While we are prioritising the health and wellbeing of our personnel, we have enacted contingency plans allowing framework operations to continue and maintaining aircraft at high readiness for various maritime defence and security operations, cargo, and personnel transport and air ambulance as required.

“For operational security reasons, we are unable to comment on the specific disposition of individual assets, units, or aircraft.” 

This outbreak is believed to be the worst to affect the air corps thus far.

One of the first known cases was in March when a single member of the air corps tested positive. The man was in a serious but stable condition in an intensive care unit while a number of his colleagues in the same wing were forced to self-isolate.

His positive test followed the return from Italy of a number of air corps staff earlier in the month.

Although serious, his condition eventually improved.

In October, members of the air corps had to self-isolate after another of their colleagues tested positive for Covid after a spell of emergency training abroad.

They belonged to a pod in the 101 Squadron, the air corps’ maritime patrol squadron.

Most operational units within the Defence Forces are currently operating in pods as a measure to avoid the virus spreading throughout the army, navy, or air corps.

As a result, many personnel are restricted from seeing their families for prolonged periods of time.

Family Notices