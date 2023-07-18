Irish Examiner view: Spanish elections could change the shape of European politics 

We in this county have been engaged for some time now in extrapolations of budgetary proposals involving the spending of some or all of the €16bn windfall the exchequer has to play around with this coming autumn.
Tax cuts, infrastructure projects, and social welfare increases have all been touted as ‘essentials’ the Government must look at in its deliberations — and so they should. But over the course of the last few days it has emerged that the most vulnerable elements of our society, our children, may be the ones most in need of budgetary consideration.
The alarming contents of the report by the Child Law Project, in which was detailed an immediate “predicament and welfare” of children in care in this country and the dangers facing the State in the event of failing to deal with this crisis, should ring loud alarm bells.
As a nation, we have already lived through decades of scandal involving our innocent youth and the thought that we could allow another generation to be subjected to gross neglect as we fail in our duty of care — not to mention statutory obligation — to vulnerable children, is abhorrent.
That the basic elements of care for children in need are so gapingly lax is bad enough, but that there seems to be nothing by way of a plan to correct matters is shocking. Our children are our future and safeguarding them and our interlinked hopes and dreams should be a budgetary priority.
