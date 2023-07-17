Child Law Project highlights need for family court and legal aid in children in care system

Improvements including the provision of legal aid for families are badly needed for the child care courts to function properly, the latest reports from the Child Law Project found.
More than 60 reports were published this morning by the project, highlighting the need for civil legal aid for families in care proceedings.
Child Law Project executive director Carol Coulter stressed the need for increased investment in the courts system.
She cited a case where the parents of a child attended court in a provincial town to participate in a hearing for an extension of an interim care order for their infant son. She said the parents had left by the time the case was called at 7pm. Ms Coulter continued:
"We hope that the ongoing reforms to establish a family court and the review of the civil legal aid scheme will remedy these access to justice matters.”
A letter from recently-retired district court judge Dermot Simms also raised the issue of civil legal aid.
Mr Simms’ letter — to four government ministers, the Ombudsman for Children, and other State agencies — is included in the report published today by the Child Law Project.
He wrote: “A separate issue of concern relates to a limited number of cases where parents do not qualify for legal aid, notwithstanding that the CFA [Tusla, the child and family agency] are seeking to remove their children from their care.
"Given the serious and complex issues which arise, it would seem that it would be desirable, in the interests of justice for both those parents and their children, that the scheme be extended to all proceedings arising under the Child Care Acts. Perhaps this might be reviewed and considered.”
Among the reports was one involving a nine-year-old boy who was moved to a private facility in the north-west before being moved to a placement in the south-east of the country. Just two days’ notice was given ahead of the move.
According to the report on the case, “the move [from the north-west] followed the residential placement’s decision that the boy could not stay in the same room as another older boy, who had violent tendencies and was making weapons in his room.”
The report states that the judge in the case said it “could highlight systemic deficiencies and failings” and involved a boy “who had developmental trauma, who had recently been expelled from school, who could not get access to services and had been exposed to another aggressive boy”.
A complaint was made to the Ombudsman for Children over the case.
Another case involved a teenage girl whose mother and grandmother were both deceased and who has been in at least 13 different care placements.
Ms Coulter said that the project’s reporters are increasingly seeing examples of cases returning to court “as the placement has broken down or where the judge is keeping the case under active review as a means of ensuring agreed actions are followed through”.
The publication also contained reports in which judges raised concerns around State bodies.
Ms Coulter stated: “In at least 10 cases published today, the judge expresses concern about the actions or inactions of state bodies. We believe this reflects a growing concern and frustration on the part of the judiciary.”