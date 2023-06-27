Irish Examiner view: Sea is steaming

There is increasing evidence that an “unheard of” marine heatwave in the seas off Ireland and Britain will dramatically impact various species of fish and crustaceans in our waters.

At a time when the climate crisis is having an evident effect on global land masses, research has shown that ever-higher temperatures could have a devastating effect on life in our oceans as well.

Ongoing research by the UK Met Office and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has shown that sea temperatures off the west coast of Ireland and in parts of the North Sea are several degrees above normal, smashing seasonal records.

Scientists have categorised the phenomenon as a category four marine heatwave — determined as “extreme” — with water temperatures up to 5C more than normal, and say that while this might not be unusual in parts of the Mediterranean, it is unheard of in North Atlantic waters.

Increasing sea temperatures create stress on marine organisms and other parts of the world have already experienced ocean heatwaves which have caused hundreds of millions of euros of losses in fisheries income, carbon storage, habitat loss, and cultural values.

And, as long as humankind is not dramatically decreasing emissions, these heatwaves will continue to destroy ecosystems. Unfortunately as these phenomena are happening underwater, it goes unnoticed.

Research indicates the number of heatwave days has risen by more than 50% in the 30 years up to 2016 and have destroyed swathes of sea-life, in the same way wildfires do to forests. Further signs — if indeed they were necessary — that the world has to come to terms with the effects humanity is having on global environments and the need for fast and sustained action.