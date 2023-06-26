Cork TD warns of impact of rising sea levels on East Cork towns

Ireland is not taking the threat of sea levels rising nearly seriously enough despite Youghal, Midleton, and Cobh likely to be directly impacted, according to a TD for the region.

Cork East TD David Stanton said despite raising the threat of sea level rise on numerous occasions, the threat of coastal communities succumbing to climate change has not been grasped, as Arctic ice "disappears at an alarming rate".

Other countries are far ahead of Ireland, Mr Stanton said, as he called for a national strategy to mitigate against the coming changes.

"This is not a question of if, but when it happens, yet because of short-term political cycles, it does not seem to be pressing. There are three towns alone in my constituency that would have me worried — Youghal, Midleton, and Cobh — with dozens of others around the country that are vulnerable in the likes of Limerick and Waterford," he said.

Recent research has shown it is too late to save Arctic ice in the summer, with the region to be ice-free in September in the coming years.

Summer ice in the Arctic has fallen by 13% every decade since records began in 1979.

The Fine Gael TD, who also raised the issue in the Dáil, said the Dutch and others are taking this issue very seriously, as are Americans.

"I read some recent reports from the Marine Institute here, which indicate that cities like Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and others around our coasts will be severely affected.

Many of our roads, transport, electricity and other services will also be impacted. We need to start thinking about this impact seriously.

"I know we have set up a national adaptation steering committee. Perhaps the Minister of State might tell us what work it has been doing. There is also the national coastal change management strategy steering group.

"Has it issued a report? If so, what actions is the Government planning to take with respect to this issue? I am talking about long-term action in this regard and not something in the short term.

"I am not talking about flood defences. This is far more serious because it is the sea. Most other countries across the world are taking this very seriously. I do not believe we are," Mr Stanton said.

International Development Minister Seán Fleming said local authorities were generally responsible for the management of problems associated with coastal change and erosion.

The coastal change report has now been finalised and will be submitted to the Government very shortly, although sea level rises as opposed to just coastal change is a "much bigger challenge", he conceded.