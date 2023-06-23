Irish Examiner view: Revelations damage trust in broadcaster

RTÉ’s mission statement is built on the central pillars of trust and transparency — but as the controversy rages over the mysterious €345,000 payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy, the national broadcaster is struggling on both fronts.

The appearance of the newly appointed chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh on its flagship Six One news programme yesterday evening did little to repair the damage and left more questions than answers.

The most pressing query is — who within RTÉ signed off on the payments over several years? Ms Ní Raghallaigh stated that RTÉ management was not aware of the payments, but she refused to be drawn as to who was.

Her commitment that those who knew will eventually be held accountable rang a little hollow in an interview that was far from reassuring.

Ryan Tubridy himself and his representatives released a statement yesterday evening which did little to clarify the situation. As far as Mr Tubridy is concerned, this is purely a matter for the State broadcaster.

“This is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments,” he said.

But it was confirmed by RTÉ that its highest-paid presenter will be off air today, with no guarantee he will return on Monday.

The revelations undermine RTÉ’s credibility in terms of its own internal governance and damage its case for an increase in the licence fee.

They are unlikely to help morale in the organisation, given recent staff cost-cutting measures. Further developments will likely echo the old Nat King Cole song associated with the programme at the very centre of this controversy: “It started on The Late Late Show.”