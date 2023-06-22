RTÉ chair: 'It's a betrayal of trust to the public, and we want to apologize for that'

Speaking on this evening, RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh said he said “deeply regrets” that her organisation had paid Ryan Tubridy hundreds of thousands of euro more than it declared to the Oireachtas and to the public

“It's a betrayal of trust to the public, and we want to apologize for that. And I would say that we did act quickly once we were alerted to this, and we set the process in train to discover the facts around us."