Irish Examiner view: RIP Christy Dignam, the voice of Dublin

Gifted singer dies aged 63 after lengthy battle with cancer
Christy Dignam: People responded to his authenticity and honesty. Picture: Moya Nolan

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 20:21

The news of Christy Dignam’s passing at the age of 63 after a lengthy illness was received on Tuesday with sadness all over Ireland and beyond.

The gifted singer shot to fame 40 years ago with his band Aslan, and through his battles with hard drugs and illness, he and the band maintained a huge, and hugely loyal, fan base.

This was helped in no small way by their tireless touring for many years, often playing smaller venues that were a perfect fit for their energetic, passionate performances; attending an Aslan concert made one a fan forever.

Dignam was central to the Aslan live experience. His travails with addiction did nothing to dilute fans’ attachment to the band.

If anything, his humour and frankness endeared him even more to people.

Similarly, his strong Dublin accent was no bar to popularity among legions of fans in all four provinces who enjoyed songs as various as ‘This Is’, ’Please Don’t Stop’, and ‘Crazy World’.

Perhaps it was because people always responded to his core values, his authenticity, and his honesty, which shone through both in his singing and in his candour when offstage.

Condolences to his family and friends on this terrible loss.

A life in song: Four magic moments from Christy Dignam’s amazing music career

