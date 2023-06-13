'A talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person' - Aslan's Christy Dignam dies at age 63

'A talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person' - Aslan's Christy Dignam dies at age 63

Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 17:14
Michelle McGlynn

Aslan's Christy Dignam has passed away, his family have confirmed. 

"On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam," his daughter, Kiera wrote on Facebook. 

"Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family."

In 2013, the singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer. In January of this year, Dignam's family announced that he was receiving palliative care at home.

Kiera asked people to honour the family's privacy as they grieve and thanked his fans for the love and support they have shown.

"Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person," she wrote on the post that was signed - Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family.

More to follow.

