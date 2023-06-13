Irish Examiner view: What a mess

Plastic bottles, wet wipes, cotton buds, and thousands of cigarette butts were, unsurprisingly, among more than 25 tonnes of rubbish removed from Ireland's beaches, parks, and beauty spots last week.

The Clean Coasts programme sees thousands of volunteers take to our cherished public places charged with the unenviable task of painstakingly picking up rubbish discarded by idiots.