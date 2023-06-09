Irish Examiner View: Money talked in controversial golf deal

The news of a merger between the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) and LIV Golf has stunned everyone with even a passing interest in that sport.

It was quite the reversal from the PGA, which was unequivocal in its opposition to Saudi-backed LIV last year.

Back then the PGA went as far as to mention the families of those killed on 9/11 as a reason not to do business with LIV.

When this week’s deal was announced a group representing those families stated they felt “betrayed by commissioner Monahan [Jay Monahan of the PGA] and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money”.

That is a succinct description of the situation, and of the moral standing of the PGA in particular.

Sacrificial lamb

It was difficult not to feel sympathy for the likes of Rory McIlroy, who has been unequivocal in his feelings about LIV (“I hate them”), stating he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” at a press conference when asked about the latest developments.

McIlroy’s air of resignation about the overpowering effect of Saudi Arabia’s petrodollars at least made more sense than Padraig Harrington’s embarrassing efforts to rationalise the development.

The latter was reduced to claims that trade can change countries, a level of argument that would be

incinerated by a sixth-class debating team.

Clearly an organisation such as LIV Golf is more concerned with taking over an entire sport than in any bad publicity arising from that takeover.

If so, then sportswashing is hardly a fitting description. The problem is sportstarnishing does not roll off the tongue quite as easily.