Irish Examiner view: Welcome news

It has been described as the most significant retail building on Cork’s St Patrick’s Street, and the news that it is to reopen will be welcomed by Leesiders of all ages.
Older Corkonians may still refer to the large city-centre premises as Roche’s Stores, though it was Debenham’s when that company shut it down three years ago.
Now sports chain Intersport Elverys has taken over the building and the front portion of the premises is scheduled to reopen later in 2023 as a flagship store for the Irish-owned company.
It is a significant vote of confidence in Cork City as a retail hub and should remove what has been a considerable eyesore in the centre of the city, a large vacant building on the main street.
It is also a considerable improvement on low-end retail outlets opening in Cork which have come to be associated with urban decline.
Working from home, online shopping, changes in travel — a multitude of factors militate against the development of thriving vibrant city centres all over the world, not just in Ireland. Hence the welcome for this particular announcement.
It is a development which indicates belief in Cork City and stands as a milestone along the path to recovery and self-confidence.