Sports chain Elverys acquires Cork's iconic former Roches Stores premises

Sports chain Elverys has acquired Cork's iconic former Roches and Debenhams building on the city's St Patrick's Street.

The acquisition has been led by businessman John Staunton. The deal at close to €12m is well below the €20m guide price for the premises.

It is expected the building will be modified for retail uses fronting onto St Patrick's Street with a variety of possibilities for the remainder of the building.

The Irish Examiner reported last month that contracts have been issued for the sale of Cork city’s iconic retail building vacated by Debenhams during the covid lockdowns.

It occupies a remarkable 1.6 acres between Merchants Quay Shopping Centre and Brown Thomas and went to market last year with a €20m guide quoted by agents Cushman & Wakefield.

The location previously operated as Roches Stores. Picture Denis Minihane.

It got developer and retailer interest, including from the likes of the Fraser Group/Sports Direct who took over the former Debenhams in Mahon Point, but the Fraser Group didn’t in the end proceed with their expressed interest.

All parties who looked at it considered a break-up to smaller retail units fronting Patrick’s Street, with a variety of other uses posited for the rear on Maylor Street (including a Lidl, with street access there and access to the car park above), and its considerable overhead floors around the striking atrium done when Roches Stores upgraded the late 1920s-built store, remodelled internally in 2005. However, the cost of adapting the substantial building to new uses became a primary concern for any new owners.

Now, an end user appears to be the intending purchaser, with contracts issued and due back by the end of this month, but at a far lower price than initially sought.