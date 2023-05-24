Elverys to address the elephant in the room after €12m Debenhams Cork swoop

CORK City’s sprawling former Debenhams/Roches Stores landmark property may see a mix of fashion and sports retail, supermarket, office space and hospitality in its new ownership under purchaser Intersport Elverys, which is posed to make a return to the premiere retail street St Patrick’s Street after a 50-year gap.
The successful purchaser, Irish-controlled sports retailer Elverys is likely to occupy just 20-30% of the iconic 1920s-built store on 1.6 acres, next to Brown Thomas, Marks & Spencers and will align with other users on leases with detailed analysis of how best to use the entire 160,000 sq ft property, with secondary frontage to Maylor Street and access to a multi-storey car park at the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre.
It is understood an earlier bidder on the building was Sport Direct, which pulled out after advanced talks of the Cork store.
During the protracted sale process as smaller Patrick’s Street stores found new post-pandemic occupiers, Mr O’Flynn had described the large but mothballed Debenhams building as “the elephant in the room”. Now, with Elverys and the coincidental link, might the elephant be over the door, or even projected up on the copper dome?
“We are very keen to maintain the strong tradition with the Elverys elephant and we could potentially see ourselves naming our portion of the building ‘Elephant House’,” hinted Mr Flanagan.