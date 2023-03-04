Irish Examiner view: Dragging our feet

Irish Examiner view: Dragging our feet

Senator Tim Lombard queried why the MFV Cismair which has been abandoned in Kinsale for over a decade.

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 02:00

In the case of drone disruption at Dublin Airport it’s acknowledged that the issue should have been tackled “quicker.” 

Our own independent inquiry into the country’s pandemic management has not even entered the parade ring. 

In the Seanad, a frustrated senator, Tim Lombard, queried why an international convention on removing rotting wrecks from the coastline has been waiting since 2007 for ratification and its passage into legislation, and why he has received the same opaque answer to his question now as when he first asked it in 2021.

Three separate issues, with one common thread. A lack of urgency. There’s a lot of it around.

Read More

'Take action or resign' — Michael O'Leary vents fury over drone disruption at Dublin Airport

More in this section

Irish presidential election Irish Examiner view: Keyboard warriors souring public life
Bola Tinubu,Oluremi Tinubu,Mahmood Yakubu Irish Examiner view: Big job ahead for new president Tinubu
Irish Examiner view: Time to act Irish Examiner view: Time to act
DronesShipwreckPerson: Tim Lombard
<p>Germany is perhaps closest to the legalisation of marijuana for personal use at present</p>

Irish Examiner view: Time for a mature discussion

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd