Irish Examiner view: Dragging our feet

In the case of drone disruption at Dublin Airport it’s acknowledged that the issue should have been tackled “quicker.”
Our own independent inquiry into the country’s pandemic management has not even entered the parade ring.
In the Seanad, a frustrated senator, Tim Lombard, queried why an international convention on removing rotting wrecks from the coastline has been waiting since 2007 for ratification and its passage into legislation, and why he has received the same opaque answer to his question now as when he first asked it in 2021.
Three separate issues, with one common thread. A lack of urgency. There’s a lot of it around.