Irish Examiner View: Outpouring of affection for Christy Dignam

The old lyric "it’s better to burn out than fade away" can be applied to many musical heroes, but there are plenty of stars whose flame has been long and steady rather than a brief flare. In lasting a long time, some of them have now reached a status they could hardly have envisaged in their fiery youth.

John Lydon, the enfant terrible of punk pioneers the Sex Pistols, has been in the news recently with a bid to represent Ireland in the Eurovision.