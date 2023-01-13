Irish Examiner view: Ploy to unnerve and frighten

The growing number of protests at centres accommodating asylum seekers in this country is a significant concern.

For one thing, the term ‘protests’ is not entirely accurate. These demonstrations were described this week by Government ministers as intimidation, and they were correct: Intimidation is the real reason these groups are gathering in these specific locations.

There is no rational reason for people who have issues with the asylum procedures in Ireland to register their disapproval by congregating outside the places which house asylum seekers; it is clearly a ploy to unnerve and frighten the people in those centres and should be described as such.

The fact that far-right groups are using such crowds as a way to introduce their ideology is another concern. By fastening on to these crowds, these agitators can perform a sleight of hand by attributing support for their noxious ideas to everyone in attendance and imply wider backing than actually exists.

When Tánaiste Micheál Martin stated that such intimidation tactics crossed a line that is not the Irish way of doing things, he was correct.

The pound-shop fascists trying to whip up opposition to asylum seekers, who are happy to terrify small children and traumatised refugees, represent no point of view other than their own.

Their efforts to intimidate others should not be entertained. It should never be taken as representing Irish values.