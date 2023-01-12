Tánaiste says protests at asylum accommodation facilities 'cross the line of decency'

Anti-immigration protests outside asylum seeker accommodation "cross the line of decency", the Tánaiste has said.

His remarks come ahead of several planned protests at facilities housing asylum seekers, which are due to take place today.

A number of small groups have held protests at facilities housing those seeking international protection in recent weeks, with elements of Ireland's far-right leading calls for a concentrated day of action on Thursday.

Speaking after Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that such behaviour crosses the line of what is decent or right.

Mr Martin said that he "would have a strong issue" with protesting outside of accommodation "given the Irish experience with emigration". He said:

I think we should be conscious of the human impact of such protests on children who are witnessing this.

"I have no issue with people protesting, and arguing, and debating the merits or demerits of migration policy, but when it comes to protests outside where people are living, that is crossing a line that's not in conformity with the Irish way of doing things, our basic set of values and decency."

'Intimidation'

Earlier in the day, Justice Minister Simon Harris had described such gatherings not as protests, but as "intimidation".

The Taoiseach said that Ireland needs more "robust" border control and quicker decisions on international protection.

Leo Varadkar said that the international protection system had come under unprecedented pressure and decisions, either positively or negatively, should be made more quickly in terms of accepting or rejecting applications.

I think one thing we have to do is to make sure decisions are made more quickly. So that if somebody is a genuine refugee and they're entitled to international protection that they get it.

"But also that those who are under our people come here to claim international protection and aren't entitled to it, that they get a decision in the negative as quickly as possible because that's important too, in terms of the integrity of our system.

"Some of the things that we'll examine over the next couple of weeks are how we can make sure that we have more appropriate and more robust border controls, to make sure that people aren't able to enter the country illegally," he added.

Mr Varadkar expects the number of international protection applicants to continue to increase in the coming months, including potentially "thousands more" people from Ukraine as the war continues.

Tents set to return

The comments come as the Government looks set to revert to using tented accommodation for some refugees as almost 2,000 beds are being pulled from the system in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration confirmed 345 people seeking international protection will have to be moved in two weeks as the hotel they are staying in has not renewed its contract with the State beyond January.

It is also understood Government officials will continue to warn Ukrainians thinking of fleeing to Ireland about capacity issues.

a Government source has said that message will remain in place, and said there is an understanding with the ambassador that the accommodation situation in Ireland more broadly is challenging.

Four hotels across the country will be ending their contracts with the State between now and the end of March, which will see 1,800 people seeking international protection having to be moved elsewhere.

Ireland is now accommodating over 74,000 people, including those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection applicants.

Over 54,510 Ukrainian people have sought accommodation from the State, while over 19,490 International Protection applicants are currently in IPAS accommodation.

Over 700 accommodation contracts have been put in place with over 41,460 beds in hotels, hostels, commercial self-catering accommodation, and certain emergency or repurposed settings, and just over 6,265 people in homes offered by the Irish public. Sporting facilities, army, and tented facilities are also being used to provide shelter.

It is not yet known if those seeking refuge will have to move from the county they are currently being housed in, and the Government is currently scrambling to source additional capacity.

However, a Government source said they could not rule out the use of tented accommodation again as a short-term solution.

Tented accommodation is being used again to house international protection applicants in Knockalisheen in Co Clare.

Before Christmas, Minister Roderic O’Gorman had given a commitment that tents would not be used again. However, Government sources have said they hope if tents are used elsewhere, it should only be the case for a number of days before being moved to more suitable accommodation.