Organiser of anti-refugee protest arrested over threat to burn down hotel

Gardaí have arrested a leading organiser of anti-refugee protests.

The man was arrested in Athy in relation to threats to set fire to a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Sources said the man is an active organiser on far-right social media and is also linked to a far-right political party.

Gardaí said in a statement the arrest related to threats made on Monday.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí in Athy as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged threats to cause criminal damage to a residential property in Athy, County Kildare, on Monday, January 9, 2023.

"On the 9th of January, a report was made to Gardaí after a man entered a residential property on Stanhope Street in Athy and engaged in alleged threatening behaviour.

"An investigation commenced and this morning, 12th January 2023, a man in his 30s was arrested in the County Kildare area.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kildare Garda Station.

"The investigation is ongoing."