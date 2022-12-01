Irish Examiner view: Spirit of giving warms the soul

Those watching last Friday evening’s Late Late Toy Show were not just sitting on the couch in their pyjamas and picking out their preferred presents for December 25. At the time of publication, a staggering €3.5m had been raised through donations to the programme’s charity appeal, evidence of the huge generosity in society.

If further evidence of that generosity were needed, this week the Charity Regulator published the results of a recent survey stating that 86% of adults will definitely or probably make a charitable donation of money, time, or goods during December.