More than 80% adults plan to donate to charity this Christmas despite cost-of-living crisis

More than eight out of 10 Irish adults plan to make a donation to charity over the Christmas period, with a study showing that women are generally more charitable over the festive period.

According to a new survey undertaken on behalf of the Charities Regulator, 86% of Irish adults will definitely or probably make a charitable donation of money, time or goods during December.

The figure has been described as "heartwarming" considering the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, with charities supporting the homeless or refugee services predicted to get the most support. This is followed by those supporting children or youth causes, and those working in the area of health and disability.

Three quarters of those who will definitely or probably donate to charity over Christmas will give money, while just over one-third (36%) will give goods or services. Three in 10 people plan to donate their unwanted gifts to charity, while one in five will donate their time to a charity.

However, only 2% were open to providing temporary accommodation this Christmas.

Meanwhile, men represented 62% of survey participants who do not intend to make a charitable donation over Christmas, while women made up 38% of this group. The study also showed that 57% of women are committed charity donors compared to 43% of males.

Helen Martin, Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator, said: “Christmas is a very important time for Irish charities, as the tradition of supporting others at this time of year is deeply embedded within Irish society.

“The good news for Irish charities is that despite increasing financial pressures in the wider economy, Irish people have a strong desire to make a charitable donation over the Christmas period.

“It is hugely heartening to see people’s generosity reflected in the results of this survey and that they intend to give to good causes in such large numbers,” Ms Martin added.

But we would again encourage donors to use their heads as well as their hearts this Christmas by checking the background and track record of the charitable organisation they intend to support.

The survey was based on a sample of 1,000 adults, with quotas set on gender, age, social class, and region to achieve a sample that is reflective of the State’s population.

It also showed that half of those who indicated that they would probably donate to charity are still not sure which charity they will support this Christmas. Those who are committed to donating to a charity this Christmas are typically guided by their previous experience.

Nearly four in 10 committed donors have donated to the charity previously, three in 10 of them always donate to the same charity, and almost a quarter give to charities that have helped them or someone close to them.