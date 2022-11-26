Irish Examiner view: Christmas has started

Whole theses have been written about the deep inner meanings to be found in The Wizard of Oz, but the theme chosen to run through Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show means one thing for Ireland, just as it always has. Christmas has started.

In our own Emerald Country, RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy rose to the annual challenge of surpassing what has gone before and bringing joy and laughter to millions during what has been a very difficult year, with increased impoverishment for many and the terrible privations visited upon Ukraine by its bellicose and belligerent neighbour. At least we can help our welcome guests to find happiness and security for now, away from the conflict in their homelands.