Irish Examiner view: Christmas has started

'The Late Late Toy Show' themes of 'escapism, love, courage, friendship, and unity' are exactly what the world needs right now
Irish Examiner view: Christmas has started

Ryan Tubridy with 'Late Late Toy Show' performers. Picture: Andres Poveda

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 02:00

Whole theses have been written about the deep inner meanings to be found in The Wizard of Oz, but the theme chosen to run through Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show means one thing for Ireland, just as it always has. Christmas has started.

In our own Emerald Country, RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy rose to the annual challenge of surpassing what has gone before and bringing joy and laughter to millions during what has been a very difficult year, with increased impoverishment for many and the terrible privations visited upon Ukraine by its bellicose and belligerent neighbour. At least we can help our welcome guests to find happiness and security for now, away from the conflict in their homelands.

The Late Late Toy Show has now become a global event via RTÉ Player, and 2022’s proclaimed themes of “escapism, love, courage, friendship, and unity” are exactly what the world needs right now. Last year’s production was viewed in over 120 countries. It has come on a long journey since its first half-hour segment overseen by Gay Byrne in 1975. This year it followed the yellow brick road. The eponymous Wizard told Dorothy that “life is all about facing your fears”. That’s a message we must all contemplate this winter.

Read More

Viewers raise over €3.1m so far for Toy Show Appeal during Wizard of Oz themed spectacle

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Delay reveals creaking sector Irish Examiner view: Delay reveals creaking sector
People of Ballyfermot Show of solidarity with Gardai Irish Examiner view: Gardaí deserve our support
Irish Examiner view: Keep reading and stay informed Irish Examiner view: Keep reading and stay informed
The Late Late Toy ShowEvent: The Late Late Toy Show
<p>Rock guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) caught mid guitar-break during his performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, August 1970. Picture: Evening Standard/Getty</p>

Irish Examiner View: Octogenarians all along the watchtower

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s