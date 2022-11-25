Viewers raise over €1m so far for Toy Show Appeal during Wizard of Oz themed spectacle

Viewers of the Late Late Toy Show have so far donated €1 million to this year’s charity appeal.

Host Ryan Tubridy launched this year’s fundraiser during the Toy Show.

The Toy Show Appeal saw €6.8 million for The Community Foundation for Ireland in 2021 which provided support to over 160 children’s charities, helping an estimated 1.1 million children and family members in Ireland in 2022.

Revolut teamed up with RTÉ for a second year, allowing its users to donate instantly from their Revolut app. L

ast year the app crashed due to the unprecedented volume of users and Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko says they have taken steps to avoid a similar occurrence tonight.

“Last year, we were astounded by the generosity of the people in Ireland. So much so, there were some challenges at the peak of the live show,” he said.

“However, we’ve fortified our donations system and encourage the people of Ireland to continue their generosity this year to support the incredible work by The Community Foundation for Ireland, helping children who need it.”

To donate via the Revolut app, go to My hub, Donations and find the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Choose how much you want to give and tap ‘Donate’.

Alternatively, you can donate at rte.ie/toyshowappeal.