This was the week when evidence of the Catholic Church’s waning visibility and influence became impossible to ignore.

The fact that a new priest was ordained in the Diocese of Cork and Ross was itself worthy of note — Ronan Sheehan of Newcestown, who is 27, is the only priest who will be ordained this year in the diocese, which is expected to lose at least eight priests from active ministry in that same period.

The decline in ordinations has been a recurring news item for quite some time, however; other developments around the country were arguably more striking.

Take the news that, after almost eight centuries, the Dominican Order is to leave Waterford. They arrived in the south-east in 1226 and have maintained a presence there until now, but a rising age profile among the monks and dwindling vocations mean they cannot maintain their ministry in the city.

In the same week we learned that the Franciscan Order is to leave Clonmel, having been in the Tipperary town for 750 years. As with the Dominicans, an “ageing and reducing membership” was the reason given for the decision.

The retreat and consolidation of those orders — and that solitary ordination in Cork — would have been unthinkable up to a few decades ago, but they illustrate another of history’s key lessons. How some changes happen gradually, then suddenly.

The impact of such lengthy associations coming to an end is almost impossible to quantify properly. The sheer span of time makes it very difficult to grasp how deep the roots of the Franciscans and the Dominicans go in Clonmel and Waterford, respectively. What other institutions can draw lessons from a history which dates back to the 13th century, and what will really be lost when those doors close for the final time?