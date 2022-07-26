Irish Examiner view: A hearty three cheers for Pat Spillane

It was an emotional Pat Spillane who bade farewell to our national television screens on Sunday, fittingly so as Kerry beat Galway to secure a 38th All-Ireland Football Championship for the Kingdom.

As a man who, aside from his eight senior All-Ireland medals, won two U21 All-Irelands and two National League medals, as well as Player of the Year in 1978 and 1986, Spillane contributed vastly to the game during his career.