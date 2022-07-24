Watch: Emotional Pat Spillane explains special personal significance of Kerry's win 

Spillane broke down in tears on his final afternoon on RTÉ punditry duty
Pat Spillane (centre) was emotional on RTE punditry duty

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 17:40
Larry Ryan

Pat Spillane broke down in tears in the RTÉ studio after Kerry delivered a 38th All-Ireland final victory against Galway today — and not because it ends his career as a TV pundit in the perfect way.

Galway-Kerry finals have a special resonance for Spillane, as he explained to Joanne Cantwell.

“In 1964, my father was a selector for Kerry against Galway. The night before the game he had a pain in his chest, wouldn’t go to the doctor, went to the game the following day as a selector and was dead on the Tuesday.” 

Kerry lost that final, though Tom Spillane senior won four All-Ireland medals himself as a player. He died in his mid-40s of that heart attack when Pat was just eight. Pat has spoken before of his admiration for his mother Maura, left to rear four children and run the family pub.

"Everything she did in her life was for us. It was work, work, work and she never took a holiday."

Pat became the father figure in the household and eventually shared 19 senior All-Ireland medals with his two younger brothers Mick and Tom. Sadly, something his father was not around to witness.

Youngest brother Tom’s sons Killian and Adrian featured in Kerry's victory today, picking up the first senior medals for the latest generation of the Templenoe dynasty. 

Pat continued: “And Kerry-Galway matches to me always bring back this memory. And my father never saw us play, the three sons. 

"And today the three sons have 19 All-Ireland medals and his two grandsons today Killian and Adrian have two more. He would have been a proud man to see 21 senior All-Ireland medals come into his house. It’s just a special day. A special day.

"It means a lot. They are good lads."

As it happened: battling Kerry overcome Galway in thrilling finale 

Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Jack O'Connor: This means everything to us, football's like a religion in Kerry

