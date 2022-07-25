'It's all about the passion' says O'Connor as ecstatic Kerry fans welcome their heroes

Grown men had wept on Sunday in Kerry, overcome with emotion as they watched their team defeat Galway in the All-Ireland Senior football final, and whole families shouted with joy on Monday night as the team returned to a deafening reception on the streets of Tralee.

Eight years without Sam is a long time in Kerry, and tens of thousands turned out to welcome their heroes home and join the celebrations.

The N22 between Killarney and Tralee was lined with green and gold flags, reflected in the gold and green of the roadside ragwort that is being left uncut this year in Kerry’s rewilding effort.

Proud householders stood on on the roadside to wave as the team made its way from a reception in Tralee to the reception in Killarney and motorists sounded their car horns in support.

Kerry's football heroes got a rapturous welcome home on Monday in Tralee after they edged out Galway in Sunday's All-Ireland final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Led by the Killorglin and District Pipe Band, and a garda escort, the open-top bus arrived in Denny St around 6.30pm taking the traditional route from Boherbee up Castle St to turn into a sea of Kerry jerseys, flags and bunting.

Stirring words from Jack O'Connor “Passion” was what distinguished Kerry football, manager Jack O’Connor, said speaking from the stand outside the Ashe Hall. Kerry football manager Jack O’Connor addressing the thousands of supporters who thronged the streets of Tralee. Picture: ©INPHO/Tom Maher Thanking the public in Kerry for their contribution, and for their “amazing” turnout, he recalled quarter of a century ago, when he was lucky enough to be with Páidí Ó Sé in Denny St for another homecoming. On that occasion, Kerry had won after a gap of 11 years. On that night, between 25,000 and 30,000 Kerry supporters turned out. On Monday night there was at least that number and possibly more, O’Connor said. “When I was trying to entice Paddy Tally from Tyrone, one of the things I spoke about was the passion for football there is in this county." Jack O'Connor said. "It was that passion that fed the players to make the effort they made and to come back year after year and make the sacrifices they did. “They are feeding off the passion you have shown this evening,” he said.

Education Minister Norma Foley was one of the first to greet the players as they emerged from an open top bus at the Ashe Hall.

“It’s great to have the All-Ireland. That’s what we are all about,” Ms Foley — whoh was sporting a mint green jacket — told the press.

Newly-elected Fianna Fáil mayor of Kerry, John Francis Flynn, mentioned that it had turned out to be a good year for him to hold the office.

“I picked a good year for it,” Mr Flynn quipped.

Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, also of Fianna Fáil, proudly was wearing an antique gold Kerry jersey. He said:

We are just so proud here in Tralee to welcome the warriors home. It was such an epic battle. What this means to young and old is just incredible.

All the Kerry players got a cheer, but some of the biggest cheers were reserved for man of match, Fossa native David Clifford.

“Seánie, Seánie" was the chant of the young supporters as Sean O’Shea was introduced as “the man with the golden boot”.

Kerry's senior footballers enjoying the rapturous welcome home in Tralee. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“It is unbelievable. It is the stuff you dream of,” O’Shea said, adding that Galway had put up a great battle and no doubt Kerry would meet them again.

Waiting at the stand was Chloe Passway, aged 11, family from Derrymore East near Tralee. Chloe had a leg injury, but she was still determined to turn out to the homecoming. With her was younger brother Dylan, aged 9, and Luke, 13.

“It’s brilliant. It gives everyone a great boost,” mum Irene said.

Waving from their open-top bus, the All Ireland winning Kerry Football team were surrounded by thousands of delighted GAA fans on Denny St in Tralee on Monday evening. Picture: Domnick Walsh

The cup will be in Austin Stacks on Tuesday, the home of club man Joe O’Connor, who is county captain. On Wednesday evening it heads for Kenmare where another huge crowd is expected, not least as Kenmare is the home town of seven of the Kerry senior players, and the town is planning to celebrate the victory in style.